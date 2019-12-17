By SCOTT COTTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Policies regarding the use of tobacco by administrators and the flying of small, unpiloted aircraft systems received the go-ahead from the Fostoria Board of Education Monday night.

The board passed a Policy Committee recommendation that included two new policies and revisions to 16 others.

While revisions were made to existing policies regarding the use of tobacco by professional and classified staff, the use of tobacco on school premises and the general use of tobacco, administrators were newly addressed.

Superintendent Andrew Sprang said tobacco use on school premises is prohibited for all personnel.

“There’s a big tobacco push from the state that you have to have all of these policies in place,” Sprang said after the meeting. “I think (the inclusion of administrators) was just catching up on that.”

The other new policy addresses devices flown by remote control or computerization.

“Basically, they have to have the (Federal Aviation Administration) licensure to be able to fly a drone,” Sprang said. “There are specific requirements that came down from the state on flying that over a school.”

Sprang said students have shown interest in the use of drones on school property.

“We actually had a student group that was looking into possibly doing it to get some video shots and now we’re working through that situation and trying to see what we can do and what we can’t do,” he said.

In addition to tobacco use, revisions were also made to policies regarding the employment and non-reemployment of the treasurer, interscholastic athletics, school choice options, personal communication devices, attendance, late arrival and early dismissal, student mental health and suicide prevention, graduation requirements, disposition of real property/personal property, small unmanned aircraft systems, student abuse and neglect and food services.

The policies are available at the Fostoria City Schools Administration Office.

The board also passed motions regarding:

• the authorization of Treasurer Sue Lehmann to renew membership in the Ohio School Boards Association for 2020 and to renew subscriptions to the Briefcase and School Management News for the coming year;

• expressing thanks to the many anonymous individuals who donated to the PreK-6 Playground Project in memory of Dina Schreiner;

• the apporval of a $1,500 stipend to Jennifer Abell for providing staff with crisis prevention intervention training;

• the approval of a sixth-grade students field trip to YMCA Camp Willson in Bellefontaine for outdoor education courses April 22-24;

• the employment of volunteer coaches Cas Anez and Autumn Valenti for bowling and Cory Gregg for junior high girls basketball.

Lehmann said the district’s general fund revenue as of Nov. 30 stood at $10,452,550. She said local property tax income was up $62,041 from 2018, while state reimbursements were down $70,693.

“This is that shifting of tax burden that we’ve been talking about from state to local, from some reimbursements being phased out,” she said. “It should be a pretty close wash, and in this case we see just a slight, small loss of $8,652.”

Sprang reported that Monday was the first day of moving materials into the new building for grades 7-12 and the administrative offices are also in the process of moving to allow for renovation in the current building.

Following adjournment, board members were provided a tour of the new building. A public open house and dedication of the building is scheduled for 1 p.m., Jan. 12. Sprang said the function would include live entertainment and refreshments.