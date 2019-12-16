So, it’s a wrap.

Everything’s under paper and under the tree. You’re done with all your shopping, except for one person. Or two. Maybe four.

So what do you get for that hard-to-buy-for person who never likes anything? Well, as they say, a book is a present they’ll open again and again, so why not head to your local bookstore for these great gifts:

ANIMALS AND PETS

There are actually three kinds of people who will love seeing “No Beast So Fierce” by Dane Huckelbridge under the tree: animal lovers, for sure, will want to read this book about deadly tigers. Conservationists will be eager to see what the author says. And adventure lovers will thrill at the danger inside this book. Lucky are those three people with this book. Lucky you, if they’re one in the same giftee.

No dog lover is going to want to miss “Unleashing Your Dog” by Marc Bekoff and Jessica Pierce. It’s about how your giftee can learn more about their dog by learning about the dog’s senses and how to make Doggo as happy as possible through those senses. Wrap it up with “Smoky the Brave” by Damien Lewis, the true story of a tiny Yorkie dog and his role in World War II.

That cat lover on your list will yowl with joy when “Tiny but Mighty” by Hannah Shaw is unwrapped. Filled with the cutest of kitten pictures, this book is a delight right there. Add plenty of information and tips on saving orphans, and you’ve got a book absolutely meant to give this holiday.

The lover of wildlife and the feeder of birds will squawk when they open “Saving Jemima” by Julie Zuckefoose. It’s the story of a blue jay and the woman who helped raise her, who kept the bird alive, and who loved a feathered friend. For more wild book lovers, try “The Hidden World of the Fox” by Adele Brand, and let your giftee see what the fox says. (Hint, this makes a great stocking-stuffer).

CHILDREN’S PICTURE BOOKS

If you’re looking to get a family gift that little kids will love, too, help your giftees start a tradition with “The Magic Christmas Ornament” by James Barbato and Victoria Barbato. It’s the story of a story: the Christmas that Victoria was seven years old, her father told her and her brothers about an ornament that had hung on their Christmas tree for years. It was a magic ornament, he said, and wonderful things happened when you looked into the picture on its side. This is a great gift to read aloud to kids who still believe in magic; for older kids, it’ll be a comforting holiday tradition. Bonus: this book comes with a beautiful heirloom-quality ornament in a nice gift-worthy box.

The child who’s just becoming familiar with the A-B-Cs will love “Can U Save the Day?” by Shannon Stocker, illustrated by Tom Disbury. It’s a funny story about disappearing letters, and it absolutely begs to be read aloud! Another LOL: “Grown-ups Never Do That” by Davide Cali and Benjamin Chaud, a book about the really dumb things grown-ups say they aren’t guilty of doing”¦. but they do!

The child who is fascinated by sheep will love “Lambslide” by Ann Patchett, illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser. It’s a book about farm animals that love to play, and a very funny misunderstanding. For another playful book to give, look for “One Red Sock” by Jennifer Sattler, a story of a purple hippo who loses her footwear.

Young car enthusiasts will love unwrapping “What Kind of Car Does a T. Tex Drive” by Mark Lee and Brian Biggs. It’s the story of a used car lot and one gigantic customer who needs new wheels. Wrap it up with “Johnny’s Pheasant” by Cheryl Minnema, illustrated by Julie Flett, a picture book about a boy’s unusual pet.

For the little one who loves to eat, look for “Holy Squawkamole!” retold by Susan wood, illustrated by Laure Gonzalez. It’s a tale of spicy food with a surprise at the end.

“Where do babies come from?” is a question that can come up at any time, so be prepared by wrapping up “How Did I Get Here?” by Philip Bunting. It’s a super-cute (but very thorough) book on the universe, evolution, pregnancy, and your little giftee.

The kindest child on your list will love it if you also read aloud “Get Up, Stand Up” adapted by Cedella Marley and based on a Bob Marley song, illustrated by John Jay Cabuay. For the little reader with a good heart, it’s the perfect present. Wrap it up with “One Big Heart” by Linsey Davis with Beverly Davis, illustrated by Lucy Fleming, another book about differences and kindness.

Very small children will enjoy the wordplay in “Alpha’s Adventure at Fun Times Speedway” by Gina Gadsen. It’s an alphabet book that involves words, meanings, and”¦. dogs: enough said.

CHILDREN’S MIDDLE-GRADE

If you’ve got a kid on your gift list who’s wrestling with issues of sexuality, consider “Zenobia July” by Lisa Bunker. It’s the story of a young girl who used to live as a boy but decides to live as the girl she knows she is. But will the other kids at her new school ever accept her as she really is?

The child who devours superhero movies and comic books will love “Loki: Where Mischief Lies” by Mackenzi Lee. It’s a book based on the Marvel universe, which is exactly what today’s kids ages 10 and up love. Wrap it up with “The Fowl Twins” by Ioin Colfer, for a gift that’ll gain you a hug.

For kids who love funny stories with a bit of scare inside, look for “The Curse of the Werepenguin” by Allan Woodrow. It’s the tale of an orphan who’s looking for his birth family and he has to go through dark towns and past nefarious bandits and through all kinds of challenges. One of them is an evil, fierce, cackling herd of (gulp!) penguins. Pair it up with “Fabio: The World’s Greatest Flamingo Detective” by Laura James, illustrated by Emily Fox, for a perfect young mystery-lover’s gift.

For the next cook in the family, “The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs” by America’s Test Kitchen is a book they’ll eat up. Filled with child-friendly recipes that may or may not require an adult’s help, this book will be just the thing, if you want to pass off Christmas dinner in the future. Wrap it up with “The Silver Spoon for Children,” a book of Italian recipes, now in its 10th anniversary edition.

The budding gardener will love reading “Plantology” by Michael Elsohn Ross. It’s a book filled with information on plants, both the household and the garden type, along with information your child can use and 30 experiments he or she can do. Wrap it up with a couple of seed packets and a pair of gloves and see what grows! Wrap it up with another fun activity book: “Junk Drawer Algebra” by Bobby Mercer, a book that teaches your young giftee algebra in a fun, non-stuffy way.

Kids of this age love animals, and “Little Kids First Big Book of Pets” by Catherine D. Hughes will be the just-right gift. It’s filled with tips, fun-to-know facts, and fun to have with a furry or feathered friend. Warp it up with “Animal Showdown, Round 2” by Stephanie Warren Drimmer, a book that answers the question: which wild animal wins a competition?

“Miep and the Most Famous Diary” by Meeg Pincus, illustrated by Jordi Solano may look like a picture book but its narrative is perfect for any child who can sit still for a longer tale. It’s the story of Miep Gies, but it’s also about Anne Frank because Gies was the woman who ensured that Frank’s book was available to the world forever. For kids who are old enough for the story, this book is a great introduction. Another book that is perfect for budding World War II buffs is “Survivors of the Holocaust,” edited by Kath Shackleton, illustrated by Zane Whittingham. Told in graphic-novel form, this is the tale of six children who lived through that horrifying time.

Any late-gradeschooler or early middle-schooler who needs a good read will love unwrapping “Awesome Achievers in Science” by Alan Katz, illustrated by Chris Judge. Your child will read about a few of the many people who contributed to medicine, astrophysics, inventions, and more. For an even better gift, look for “Awesome Achievers in Technology” by the same author and illustrator.

The kid who loves weirdness and oddities will love seeing “Don’t Read This Book Before Dinner” by Anna Claybourne beneath the tree. It’s a book of icky, sticky, nastiness and equally awful history. What’s not to love, right? Wrap them up with some new Mad Lib books. Yes, the Mad Libs you loved are still around and they’re perfect for kids who love language, too.

The kid who says he doesn’t read but that loves everything prehistoric will actually like “Everything Awesome about Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Beasts! By Mike Lowery. All the things he’s wants to know about dinos is in this book, told in a wild, fun-to-read graphic novel format, accompanied by jokes and silly stuff. For a bigger, better gift, add “1,000 Facts about Ancient Egypt” by Nancy Honovich to the package. Your young historian will love them both.

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

For the “good student” who breaks out now and then, “The Revolution of Birdie Randolph” by Brandy Colbert might make a great gift. It’s a novel of Birdie, a girl who works hard to make her parents proud of her, even though it means giving up all the things she loves to do. But then old family secrets, a long-estranged aunt, and a new love change everything”¦

The young adult who has a whole passel of close friends will enjoy reading “The Echo Park Castaways” by M.G. Hennessey. It’s the story of three teens who are in the foster system and when a fourth joins them, life takes a big, daring turn. Another book to wrap up is a book that questions what “friendship” is: “I’m Not Dying with You Tonight” by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal. It’s a book about two very different teens who must rely on one another to survive.

Who doesn’t love a good scare? Your giftee sure does, and “Dead Voices” by Katherine Arden is the thing to wrap. It’s about a snowy day that turns into a very snowy night, a sinister skiing lodge, and three friends who keep seeing and hearing things that aren’t there. Or are they?

For the teen reader who loves all things pirate, or who loves reading about strong women, “A Pirate’s Life for She” by Laura Sook Duncombe might be the book to give. It’s arrrgh look at women behind at the helm of pirate ships, Matey, and the arrrrrrful things they did.

And now the homework:

Books change, release dates change, things get cancelled, none of this is brain surgery or set in concrete. If you have any questions, need more ideas, or need help finding things, be sure to ASK your local booksellers. They’re the ones wearing invisible SuperHero logos, because they know things and they know how to make your giftee smile.

Seriously, they’re just that good.

Season’s Readings!

Editor’s note: This was the first of a four-part series about recommended books in various genres to get loved ones for Christmas this year. The next installment will feature topics such as history, crime and sports.