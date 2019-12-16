Fostoria Rotary Club ushered in the Christmas season with its annual Holiday Parade last weekend.

Featuring glass pageant royalty and Snow Queen Tootsie Gillig as well as dozens of units from emergency vehicles to Zenobia Hornets zipping around on mini scooters, the parade officially brought Santa to town.

Fostoria Glass Court — Queen Courtney Yatborough and Princesses Kensington Cook, Aleecia Cardwell and Bailey Vogel — presented Dr. Tom Guernsey, president of Fostoria City Schools Board of Education, 200 pairs of gloves Monday during a school board work session.

The gloves were purchased with money the 2019 Glass Court raised throughout the year to be given to FCS students who do not have gloves.

Some Christmas Grinches are trying to steal Christmas right off the porches of Fostoria and area residents.

Nearly every day in the Public Record of law enforcement media reports local and area residents are reporting packages being stolen from their porches.

“I just feel this is so pathetic, especially during the Christmas season,” Police Chief Keith Loreno said.

Fostoria Police Division was quick to respond this week to a report of packages being stolen off of a Fostoria resident’s porch. Through witnesses, surveillance cameras and solid police work, officers arrested two men alleged to be the thieves.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhoods are encouraged to call the police department.

“A lot of times people are hesitant to call the police because they don’t want to cause any issues with the neighbor,” Police Chief Keith Loreno said. “But if you see someone there that just doesn’t fit, certainly call us. There’s no harm in us going and identifying who they are. We would rather catch someone in the act than hear later there was a crime committed. Get to know your neighbors and maybe they’ll do the same for you.”

Officials are warning community members of a potential scam they may encounter while renewing their dog licenses or purchasing licenses for their new furbabies.

Seneca County Auditor Julie Adkins reported she was notified by another county in the state of a potentially fraudulent website that could be used to scam Ohio residents.

Adkins said she received an e-mail from the Franklin County Auditor’s Office that there is a website reportedly selling dog licenses in Ohio that is fraudulent.

The website claims to be for the whole state. At least one Ohio resident did provide payment information to the website.

A local business has made it easier for rail fans to enjoy their favorite pastime without having to be in town.

Sandy Creek Mining Company is sponsoring two railcams in town, allowing people from all over the world to watch trains drive through Fostoria.

Sandy Creek’s sponsorship allows viewers to watch trains go through Fostoria without having to pay a monthly fee.

The cameras, located on Sandy Creek’s building, face east and west along CSX’s B&O tracks. The Fostoria, Ohio (PTZ) Railcam sits at Poplar Street and faces west towards the Tiffin Street overpass. The compacted view shows the railroad tracks cross Main, Union and Findlay streets, with a view of the overpass in the background. The Fostoria, Ohio (East) Railcam is at Poplar Street and faces east towards Columbus Avenue.

To view the live stream from the railcams, visit railstream.net/live-cameras/ and click on one of Fostoria’s cameras.

Fostoria again stepped up and made A Christmas for Every Child in Fostoria possible.

Parents and guardians were surrounded by the season of giving as they walked through the gym at the Geary Family YMCA, collecting gifts for their youngsters they wouldn’t have been able to provide without the community’s help.

A Christmas for Every Child/Toys for Tots hosted its 16th annual toy store, serving about 400 area children and offering a chance for their families to shop for Christmas presents, which they might not have had otherwise.

“Every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas,” Amber Herbert, organizer, said. “And this is only made possible by the community’s generosity. It’s the community and the volunteers that make it all happen. I’m just so thankful Fostoria has been such a great supporter for the past 16 years of this event designed to bring magic to kids on Christmas morning.

Two Fostoria City Schools employees purchased seven new tricycles to be used on the new preK-kindergarten playground at Fostoria ElementarySchool.

Jerry Reinhart, Fostoria Elementary School food services, and his wife, Ashley Reinhart, intervention specialist at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, unveiled the bikes during morning meeting Thursday at FES.

“I do something every year for the preschool kids,” Jerry Reinhart said, adding, “Kelli (Bauman, principal said they didn’t have enough stuff for the new playground and I thought the kids would really like these.”

In the past, the Reinharts have given gifts such as small goody bags filled with treats for each student.