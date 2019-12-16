Fostoria

arrests

Friday:

• A male was arrested at a West Eagle Street address after a taxi driver reported him skipping out on a $90 fare. The male was at first not located during a search of the premises but he was later reported to have returned.

• A male was arrested at a West High Street address on a warrant from Hancock County after a caller reported he’d met the male at a parking lot to sell an item and the subject grabbed the item and departed. The subject was taken to an exchange with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and the complainant was advised to make contact with the item’s owner to make an official report.

citations

Sunday:

• Citations for leaving the scene of an accident and operation without reasonable control were issued after callers reported a vehicle striking a parked vehicle on West Tiffin Street and then driving away.

Saturday:

• A warning for expired plates was issued on South Main Street.

• Warnings for traffic and equipment violations were issued on North Countyline Street.

• A warning for maintaining a lane of travel was issued at Midblock and West Lytle streets.

Friday:

• Citations were issued for no driver’s license and failure to control after a vehicle struck a building on Plaza Drive.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

thefts

Sunday:

• An employee was reported stealing at a North Countyline Street business. The taken items were returned and the employee was fired and verbally trespassed from the location.

vandalism

Friday:

• A Woodward Avenue caller reported property being littered with toilet paper and a vehicle causing a disturbance while driving by. Attempts to contact suspects were unsuccessful.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• A Columbus Avenue caller requested an officer regarding a loose dog. The dog could not be located.

• A caller reported a physical fight between a male and a female on North Main Street. A female at the scene said the confrontation was verbal only.

• A West Fremont Street caller requested an officer to have her son removed from her property. The caller said her son was threatening her. The complainant said her son would be given a few hours to remove his belongings. She was to call police if there were any further issues.

• The owner of rental property on West Fremont Street said someone broke in and stole equipment and there were mattresses on the floor.

• An Eastern Avenue caller said her ex-husband arrived at her house early this morning and threatened her current husband.

• A caller from the area of College Avenue and North Union Street requested an officer. An officer was unable to locate.

• A caller reported a possible overdose at a South Poplar Street address. A resident said there was no possible overdose. An officer was denied entry to the house.

• A building check was done on North Countyline Street.

Saturday:

• An officer assisted a citizen in changing a tire on East Lytle Street.

• A caller reported a small dog was shivering and had no collar or tags on South Poplar Street. An officer placed the dog in the pound.

• An Ebersole Boulevard caller said he believed he heard a shotgun being fired. Officers were unable to locate.

• A caller reported three children crawling out of a window and walking on the roof at a Columbus Avenue address. An officer spoke with the mother and children about safety concerns.

• An burglar alarm was reported at a College Avenue address. The alarm was false.

• A 911 hangup call was received from a North Union Street address. An officer spoke to a guard. There was no emergency.

• A third-party caller asked for an officer to speak to her boyfriend at a West Lytle Street address. Options were advised.

• A South Adams Street resident at the station reported telephone harassment. Contact was made with the other party, who said contact would cease. Both parties were advised of options.

• A report was taken at an apartment off Ohio 18 after a caller from South Poplar and East Tiffin streets asked to speak to an officer.

• A West North Street caller reported his children, ages 6 and 4, were “being mouthy” and he would like an officer to “scare them.” The caller was advised of options.

• A Walnut Street caller complained about a parking situation. The vehicle was found not to be blocking anything.

• A caller reported a male sitting on the ground near Midblock and West Lytle Street. The male was taken to the hospital and treated.

• A Sandusky Street building was found to be secure after an alarm sounded. A message was left with a keyholder.

• An East Tiffin Street caller asked to speak to an officer about a loose dog. The caller said neighbors have been asked several times to put the dog on a leash but nothing has been done. An officer did not see a loose dog and was unable to contact the neighbors.

Friday:

• A juvenile female waited at the station for a family member to pick her up. An officer spoke with the family and the juvenile was released.

• A North Main Street caller reported a verbal altercation. A residence was found to be vacant. An anonymous caller reported a disagreement between two males, but everything was fine.

• A resident at a West Lytle Street address was reported as being combative. A male was transported to the hospital.

• A West High Street caller reported a vehicle in a handicapped parking spot with no visible placard. An officer was unable to locate.

• A North Main Street caller reported juveniles attempting to climb a ladder ran off along railroad tracks. An officer was unable to locate.

• An officer was requested in regard to a custody issue at a Spruce Street address. A report will be forwarded to child protective services.

• An officer gave directions to a semi driver on East Lytle Street.

Seneca County

arrests

Sunday:

• An adult was arrested at Columbus and Boston Avenue for driving under suspension, a railroad crossing violation and a headlights violation.

citations

Saturday:

• A warning for speeding was issued at South County Road 591 and South Township Road 93.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• A side door was reported as being open at an address on the 400 block of South U.S. 23. The building was secured and a message was left for the keyholder.

• An alarm was reported at an address on the 400 block of South U.S. 23. Everything seemed to be secure.