Sounds of the season will be heard at a joint concert with the Fostoria Community Band and the Fostoria High School Band on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Wainwright Performing Arts Center at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, 1001 Park Ave.

The concert is free, open to the public and sponsored by the Fostoria Community Arts Council, whose mission is bringing quality arts to the Fostoria area.

Christopher Bowmaster, Marietta College Professor, will join the bands as a guest clarinet soloist playing selections with the Fostoria Community Band, the Fostoria High School Band and the combined bands.

The audience will be delighted with favorite Christmas pieces like “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “An Irving Berlin Christmas,” “The Little Drummer Boy’s Bolero,” “Toboggan Ride,” “Jingle Bells Forever,” “Grown Up Christmas List” and several others.

The Fostoria Community Band continues to grow and is directed by Craig McKenzie. They meet Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m. at Fostoria Elementary School.

The band currently has about 53 members ranging in age from high school students to retirees. New members are always welcome. Contact any band member or find them on Facebook for more information or contact McKenzie at craighmckenzie@gmail.com.

Celebrating their Centennial anniversary, the Fostoria High School Band was founded in 1919 by Jack Wainwright and was the first band in the nation to offer curricular credit for its members. The band won the inaugural National Championship of High School Bands in 1923, and most recently has performed at the Liberty Bowl, the McDonald’s All-American Thanksgiving Day Parade in Chicago, as the featured group at the 2017 Ohio Lions Club State Conference, and earned a superior rating at the Smoky Mountain Music Festival in Gatlinburg, TN, in April of 2019.

The band is directed by Steve Kauffman and Bridget Olenik.