A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a theft in town.

According to a news release from the Fostoria Police Division, Joel A. Garcia, 21 of Fostoria, has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing packages off of a porch at approximately 3:53 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded and, through witnesses and a camera, were able to identify the individuals involved.

John J. Jacquot, 19 of Risingsun, was arrested Monday for his involvement in the crime.