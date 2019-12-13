Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• A male was taken into custody on a warrant out of Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday:

• A female was arrested on a warrant out of Fostoria.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at North Countyline Street and West Jones Road.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Lytle and South Wood streets.

• Officer issued a citation for parking other than travel following a traffic stop at North Main and East High streets following a complaint of a vehicle being parked the wrong direction for over 24 hours, partially in the roadway and boulevard.

thefts

Thursday:

• Subject requested to speak with an officer about a possible theft from an East Crocker Street address. Incident is under investigation.

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a package was stolen off of her West High Street porch. Incident is under investigation.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• An anonymous caller reported subjects in a verbal altercation on West North Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Dispatch received a 911 hang up call from a South Poplar Street location. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported a reckless driver coming into town near East Lytle Street and Columbus Avenue. Officer spoke to the driver who was lost and not impaired.

• Officer transported a juvenile to a Peeler Drive address.

• School resource officer handled a complaint on Park Avenue. Incident is under investigation.

• Caller requested an officer to assist with removing a bat from inside their South Poplar Street residence. Officer caught the bat and released it in the woods without harm.

• Complainant reported subjects were arguing at a Buckley Street location. Officer noted the argument was over a male overstaying his welcome.

• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle on North Main Street; noted someone kept coming in and out of the building. Vehicle was no longer on scene upon officer’s arrival.

• Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office was out with a female with a warrant and requested an officer meet them in Risingsun.

Wednesday:

• Caller reported an alarm going off at an East South Street location. Officer noted everything appeared to be secure; false alarm.

• Caller reported a subject inside a West High Street business with a warrant.

• Caller reported a reckless driver heading into town on North Countyline Street. Subject was fine, just sick with the flu.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a juvenile who had been outside for 15 minutes near Sycamore and North Union streets.

• Dispatch received a 911 call from a McLean Street location. Child was playing with the phone; everything was fine.

Seneca County

accidents

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a private property crash in the 400 block of West Township Road 118 at 5:02 p.m.

citations

Thursday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on West County Road 38.

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at South Township Road 113 and West U.S. 224.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported the theft of a package off her West Township Road 36 porch.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Alarm company reported an alarm activation at a North Township Road 21 location. False alarm.