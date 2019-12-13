CAREY — The Father Paul Volunteer Bakery at Our Lady of Consolation will be having its pre-Christmas bake sale Saturday and Sunday.

Dinner rolls, iced Christmas cookies and an assortment of fruit pies will be featured. Pies on sale will be apple, Dutch apple, cherry, blackberry, peach, rhubarb, strawberry/rhubarb and Fruit of the Farm.

Coffee cakes available will be apple, cinnamon and nut. Breads will include top-selling multi-grain bread, raisin, honey-oat and Italian.

Potato chips made from locally grown potatoes, chicken noodle soup ham and bean soup, Father Paul’s spaghetti sauce and homemade noodles will also be for sale.

Other cookies, sold by the dozen, will include chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, peanut butter and monster. Breads and pies are sold frozen and baking instructions for the pies will be provided.

The sale will be held in the cafeteria across from the basilica from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.