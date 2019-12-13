By MORGAN MANNS

Fostoria felt the true meaning of Christmas Thursday.

Parents and guardians were surrounded by the season of giving as they walked through the gym at the Geary Family YMCA, collecting gifts for their youngsters they wouldn’t have been able to provide without the community’s help.

A Christmas for Every Child/Toys for Tots hosted its 16th annual toy store, serving about 400 area children and offering a chance for their families to shop for Christmas presents, which they might not have had otherwise.

“Being able to do this makes everything easier at this time of year,” Jaron Camp, father of four, said. “We’re able to make sure our three youngest have a Christmas this year.”

Camp and his wife, Erica, were shopping Thursday for their three youngest children, ages 11, 8 and 4. The family of six, including their eldest at 19 years old, recently moved back to Ohio. Erica Camp retired after serving nearly 20 years in the Navy. She said she’s currently working on her master’s degree, which hasn’t allowed her to work, while her husband recently earned his master’s degree and is looking for work.

“For us, it’s been difficult coming back to Ohio,” Jaron said.

“This helps us a lot and we got a lot more than we were expecting to be able to get. It’s amazing,” Erica added.

Each child was able to receive several toys as well as a stocking full of personal hygiene products, a miscellaneous item and two books from the Fostoria Kiwanis Club. The club hosted its fourth annual book drive for the toy store, collecting hundreds of new children’s books and dividing them up by age group to be selected by parents/guardians for their youngsters.

Donated items were dropped off at the Review Times or left in designated boxes located at area businesses and organizations around town. Monetary donations were also accepted so organizers could go out and purchase toys to fill in the gaps at various age levels.

The toys were divided into groups based on age — preK-6th grade — and set up in groups with signs indicating the age levels so parents knew which tables had the best gifts for their children.

“It’s very rewarding to see the awe and gratitude on the faces of so many of the parents,” Amber Herbert, organizer of the toy collection and toy store, said. “It’s a lot of work and preparation but so worth the effort.”

Those who didn’t donate toys or books for the annual event helped in other ways.

Members of Fostoria’s Police and Fire divisions as well as staff from Fostoria City Schools, Old Fort Schools and members of the surrounding community volunteered their time Thursday, helping shoppers around the toy store to find the perfect gifts for their youngsters.

“We have the best volunteers!” Herbert said. “And we appreciate that they come back every year to help us.”

Some donated money or gifts, while others donated their time, such as filling stockings or helping wrap.

“It’s a rough time of year with the holidays and everything and this is really great that they supply this for us and our families,” Kelsey Harman said Thursday, adding her four children are going to enjoy the variety of toys she was able to get them.

“Every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas,” Herbert said. “And this is only made possible by the community’s generosity. It’s the community and the volunteers that make it all happen. I’m just so thankful Fostoria has been such a great supporter for the past 16 years of this event designed to bring magic to kids on Christmas morning.”