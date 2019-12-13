Many community members enjoyed a weekend chocked full of holiday happenings last week.

The fun continues this weekend into next week:

• The Fostoria Community Arts Council will host a holiday workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at its office, 125 S. Main St. Children in grades 1-5 will have the opportunity to make a Christmas ornament or gift to take home. This event is free. For more information or to register, call Cheryl Graves at 419-435-7474.

• Santa Claus will visit Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, 205 Perry St., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He will take photos with youngsters, who will also have the opportunity to decorate cookies. For more information, call 419-435-2813.

• The jolly ol’ elf will also visit the LE&W Depot, 128 W. North St., from 12-2 p.m. Saturday.

• Fostoria Community Band and Fostoria High School Band Concert will perform “Christmas Reflections — a selection of Christmas memories” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, 1001 Park Ave., in the Performing Arts Center.

• St. Wendelin Catholic Church’s Karcher Concert Series will present “A Christmas Celebration,” featuring the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the parish office.