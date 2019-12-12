By NICOLE WALBY

STAFF WRITER

Sisters In Shelter — an organization that has been known to help those involved in or survivors of human trafficking — has announced it is now actively helping people involved in domestic violence situations.

Executive Director Kjirsten Chevalier said the organization has moved in this direction because people who have dealt with the trauma of human trafficking have similar underlying issues as domestic violence.

Chevalier said she wants the community to know Sisters in Shelter can help. The house is set to reopen to assist with domestic violence survivors in two or three months.

Sisters in Shelter provides advocacy services to adult females who are actively involved in or survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

These services include an individualized case plan, transportation, life skills, coping skills, referral to additional community agencies, follow-up appointments, financial management and budgeting, housing assistance, job search and interview preparation, and the support from all staff.

In addition, the organization is sponsored by Concordance Healthcare Solutions and Clouse Construction Corp. Anyone can donate to the organization.

If not a monetary or material donation, people wishing to help also can volunteer.

In addition, Chevalier said the organization has completed a new logo contest. A design by Grace Fillinger, a student from Heidelberg University, has been chosen. The circular design features Sisters in Shelter with three hearts and the words — empowerment, hope and healing — featured in the design.

“These words are ones we operate on,” Chevalier said. “We are here to support women and help them gain their own independence.”

The Human Trafficking Hotline is (888) 373-7888 and the Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233.

For more information about Sisters in Shelter, visit www.sistersinshelter.com, email SISdirector@outlook.com or call Chevalier at (567) 938-6163.

