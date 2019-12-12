By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Rail fans come from near and far to watch trains as they travel through Fostoria.

However, some may not have the opportunity to visit as often as they’d like.

A local business has made it easier for those fans to enjoy their favorite pastime without having to be in town.

Sandy Creek Mining Company is sponsoring two railcams in town, allowing people from all over the world to watch trains drive through the city.

“Growing up in town, we have a personal interest in trains,” Justin Woodruff, Sandy Creek general manager, said. “It was a nice opportunity to support the Rail Park, our community and our friend Mike with Railstream.”

Mike Kisser, founder of Railstream, installed the two cameras about 8-10 years ago on Sandy Creek’s building at 522 S. Poplar St. — with their approval — because he couldn’t get to Fostoria as much as he would have liked to see the trains.

“Mike contacted us and said he was interested in adding his cameras and building his business,” Woodruff said. “We thought what he was doing was interesting and as we’ve gotten to know each other better, the sponsorship made sense.”

Sandy Creek’s sponsorship allows viewers to watch trains go through Fostoria without having to pay a monthly fee.

The cameras, located on Sandy Creek’s building, face east and west along CSX’s B&O tracks. The Fostoria, Ohio (PTZ) Railcam sits at Poplar Street and faces west towards the Tiffin Street overpass. The compacted view shows the railroad tracks cross Main, Union and Findlay streets, with a view of the overpass in the background. The Fostoria, Ohio (East) Railcam is at Poplar Street and faces east towards Columbus Avenue.

To view the live stream from the railcams, visit railstream.net/live-cameras/ and click on one of Fostoria’s cameras.

“We’re just glad it has had such good results,” Woodruff said. “Since (the cameras have) gone through the sponsorship, we’ve received a tremendous amount of ‘thank yous’ from people all over the world. We’re glad it’s bringing joy to their lives and it’s nice to hear those little things. We’re glad it’s helping the community.”

Sandy Creek officials plan to continue to sponsor the cameras, which run 24/7/365, indefinitely.

“It’s amazing,” Ellen Gatrell, Fostoria Rail Preservation Society secretary-treasurer, said. “It’s fabulous that they — a Fostoria-based company — recognize that Fostoria has rail tourism and that it’s growing. There are a lot of people who know about Fostoria and come here to see the trains. We are important. Fostoria is important. And the rail tourism opportunities here are amazing. They recognize Fostoria’s rail importance in the world and we have to applaud them for that.”

Sandy Creek Mining Company, Inc. is a wholesale builder and supplier of mining equipment and products, which are used in gemstone panning operations around the world and provide both education and a hands-on participatory activity for kids and adults alike.

Founded in 1991, there are more than 450 locations in 20 countries. Products can be found in small gift shops, campgrounds, amusement parks, family fun centers, country orchards, museums, zoos and show-cave operations.

In addition to the two cameras in Fostoria, Railstream has 26 other cameras in 21 locations, including Delaware, Ohio, as well as Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia and Ontario, Canada.

For more information on Railstream, visit railstream.net or call 734-365-6948.

For more information on Sandy Creek Mining Company, Inc., visit https://sandycreekmining.com/ or call 419-435-5891.