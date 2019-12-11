While some residents may be thinking of adding a furry friend to their families, others may be renewing their dog licenses.

Officials are warning community members of a potential scam they may encounter while renewing their dog licenses or purchasing licenses for their new furbabies.

According to a news release, Seneca County Auditor Julie Adkins advised she was notified by another county in the state of a potentially fraudulent website that could be used to scam Ohio residents.

Adkins said she received an e-mail from the Franklin County Auditor’s Office that there is a website reportedly selling dog licenses in Ohio that is fraudulent. The website claims to be for the whole state. At least one Ohio resident did provide payment information to the website.

Additional information found on the website shows it was created about a week ago and is hosted out of Florida.

“Several details of license requirements are erroneous, and the website does not link to any county, which is how dog licenses always are sold,” the release states. “Remember, to purchase a dog license, you must go through your county of residency. There is no way to buy the tag through a state website.”

Licensing dogs is required by state law and may ensure the pet will be returned if it becomes lost. Deadline to renew without penalty is Jan. 31, 2020. Renewal applications were mailed to current licensed dog owners last month. Dog licenses for 2020 are valid through Jan. 31, 2021.

Dog licenses can be purchased at:

• Seneca County Auditor’s Office — 109 S Washington St., Suite 2206, Tiffin, OH 44883. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 419-447-0692 or visit www.senecacountyauditor.org.

The auditor’s office also is selling dog licenses on Jan. 8 from 1-4 p.m. at the Fostoria Learning Center, 342 Perry St.

Dog owners have the option of purchasing either one-year, three-year or permanent licenses.

Fees for licenses will be $15 for one-year, $45 for three-year, and $150 for permanent licenses. Three-year and permanent licenses may only be purchased in the auditor’s office.

For more information, contact the Seneca County Auditor’s Office 419-447-0692.

• Hancock County Auditor’s Office — Hancock County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St. Rooms 21 and 22, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dogs may be registered for a one-year license at $20 or a three-year license at $60.

A late fee will be applied to the cost if the license is not purchased by the Jan. 31 deadline.

Pet owners acquiring their canines after Jan. 31 have 30 days after the date of acquisition or the date the dog reaches three months of age to register with the auditor’s office.

For more information, contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 419-424-7015.

• Wood County Auditor’s Office, One Courthouse Square, PO Box 368, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Do not send cash with mail-in applications. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Internet applications can be made at http://dogtags.co.wood.oh.us/ and does require an additional $2 processing fee per license, which goes to the online firm processing the credit card purchase.

Dogs may be registered for a one-year or three-year term or a permanent license. Fees are: $14 for a one-year license, $42 for a three-year license and $140 for a permanent license. No refunds are permitted.

The Wood County District Board of Health has adopted a regulation requiring all dogs be immunized against rabies. Provide the rabies information in the application process.

For more information, contact the Wood County Auditor’s Office at 419-354-9150.