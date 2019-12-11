Fostoria

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at North Main and East Culbertson streets.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officers conducted follow ups on North Countyline Street.

• Caller advised she saw two young male subjects attempt to enter the garage of a vacant residence at the corner of West Fremont Street and Jennifer Drive. Officer spoke with subject who showed paperwork.

• A Beier Drive complainant reported another subject was threatening to come over and beat her up. Both parties were advised of their options.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.

• Caller reported a possible abandoned vehicle left at a South Union Street vacant house. Officer noted the vehicle had been in an accident with extensive damage — flat tires and smashed engine compartment. Officer made contact with the owner who advised his daughter had been in an accident and he would have the vehicle removed.

• A North Union Street caller advised the neighbor stated the door was opened over night. Officers cleared the residence and no one was inside.

• Caller requested an officer at a North Main Street location for an intoxicated subject causing a disturbance. There was no disturbance upon officer’s arrival; caller left the location prior to their arrival.

• A 42nd Street caller requested an officer for issues with a male subject. Officers noted the issue was not for law enforcement; advised of options.

Monday:

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call regarding people yelling on Stinchcomb Drive. Officer advised it was a parking complaint.

• Officers conducted follow ups on Springville Avenue, Peeler Drive, West Tiffin Street, Northview Drive.

• Complainant came on station to speak with an officer in regards to two female subjects coming to his Findlay Street residence wanting property. Officer spoke with subjects and advised of options.

• Subject came on station to report a missing package from their College Avenue residence. Incident is under investigation.

• A 911 caller advised of a suicidal male subject at a Northview Drive address. Subject was transported to the hospital.

• Subject came on station to request a female subject be trespassed from a Lynn Street location.

Seneca County

arrests

Tuesday:

• Miquel Angel Garcia, 38, Fostoria, was arrested on a warrant following a report of a handful of people walking along West County Road 18 carrying bags.

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a warning for failure to dim following a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and South Township Road 25.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported his West Township Road 84 barn was broken into over the weekend; nothing was taken.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A West Ohio 18 caller requested to speak with a deputy as she found an apology letter in her daughter’s bookbag from another student but was never notified of an incident.