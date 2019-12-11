By Jill Gosche

A Bellevue man who has served as Mohawk Golf & Country Club’s head golf professional has been charged after a recording device was found in a women’s locker room.

Nicholas A. Dendinger, 38, has been charged with voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.

His attorney, John Kahler, has entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Dendinger admitted to placing a recording device in the women’s locker room, and the device was located plugged into a receptacle just outside the toilet and shower area in the locker room, court records state.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Reinbolt of Seneca County Sheriff’s Office had sought a search warrant, according to court records.

According to the search warrant, Reinbolt had received a call from a board member, who told him officials had found a suspicious device in the women’s locker room.

Reinbolt dismantled the USB wall charger adapter, and a “spy camera” and micro SD card were found inside, the search warrant states.

There were five video clips on the micro SD card, and four contained video footage from what appeared to be the inside of a locker room, it states.

The SD card also was forensically searched, and thousands of images and 77 video clips were retrieved from the card. Video clips were of the inside of what is believed to be a locker room, a men’s restroom, in a vehicle and bedroom, and under a counter, according to the search warrant. Nothing of evidentiary value was found on Dendinger’s Apple MacBook computer, according to court records.

The club is located at 4399 S. Ohio 231, Tiffin.

