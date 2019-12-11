By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

‘Tis the season!

For holiday shoppers and Christmas robbers.

Officials are reminding community members to beware of the Grinches who try to steal Christmas.

Fostoria police Chief Keith Loreno said one such incident took place Monday afternoon at a South Union Street residence.

According to a news release, the police division received reports of subjects stealing packages off of a porch at approximately 3:53 p.m.

Officers responded and, through witnesses and a camera, were able to identify the individuals involved.

John J. Jacquot, 19 of Risingsun, was arrested in connection to the theft. The news release indicates an additional person will be charged in the incident, which continues to be under investigation.

“I just feel this is so pathetic, especially during the Christmas season,” Loreno said.

For citizens who are planning to receive packages in the mail over the next couple of weeks leading up to Christmas, Loreno suggested planning to be home when the items will arrive, having the items delivered to a trustworthy neighbor who will be home, leaving special instructions for the carrier to hide the package in a certain location or leave it with a neighbor, or, if permitted, have the package delivered to their place of employment.

“The hardest part is, especially at this time of year, the delivery companies have so many packages going that they typically just leave it on the front porch,” Loreno said. “The best thing you can do is try to have an alternate address or have someone there to pick it up for safe keeping.”

While some residents may have security cameras, Loreno said they don’t always prevent Grinches from trying to steal Christmas.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhoods are encouraged to call the police department.

“A lot of times people are hesitant to call the police because they don’t want to cause any issues with the neighbor. But if you see someone there that just doesn’t fit, certainly call us. There’s no harm in us going and identifying who they are,” Loreno assured. “We would rather catch someone in the act than hear later there was a crime committed.

“Get to know your neighbors and maybe they’ll do the same for you.”