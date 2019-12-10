By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

As residents get their decorations up and holiday lights brighten the skies, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Fostoria.

And while Monday’s roads weren’t slick with ice and snow, the day-long precipitation did leave them laden with puddles.

Officials provided some winter driving safety tips during Monday’s monthly TRIAD meeting at Good Shepherd Home.

Trooper Mark Sorg with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol visited the group to share some of the following advice:

Keep the vehicle maintained

“Take it to the shop to make sure the tires and everything is working properly,” Sorg said. “Know how it operates so if anything is acting up, you can get it taken care of.”

Keep your distance

Know the distance you need to stop behind other vehicles, at stop signs and stop lights and to turn.

“Back off the vehicle in front of you a little bit, even when it’s raining and the roads are wet, like today,” Sorg said, noting the post sees a spike in crashes at this time of year and after the first snow falls.

Keep track of the weather and traffic conditions.

Keep it clean

Clean the windshield completely as well as headlights, taillights and license plates.

“Please don’t drive down the road with snow all over the windshield and just one little hole that you’re looking out,” Sorg said. He advised that anyone who has snow built up on their vehicle that comes off and damages another vehicle while driving will be at fault and responsible for fixing the damages.

Stock UP

Stock vehicles with a shovel, blanket, scarves and hats, an ice scraper and/or broom, cat litter, jumper cables, flash lights and flares and be sure to take a cell phone and charger.

Sorg suggested purchasing a travel kit, which includes most of the essentials, to place in the vehicle while traveling during the winter.

He mentioned how he would take items such as an adapter to change his car plug into an electrical outlet or an extra coat with him whenever he would leave, just in case.

“If we don’t need it, we don’t need it. But it didn’t cost us anything to take it,” he said.

Fill’er up

Make sure you have enough gas in case you get stranded.

“I tell people not to let their gas tank get below half a tank,” Sorg suggested.

Pull over if you need to check for

directions

Take it easy

Don’t overexert yourself if you do get stuck. Stay in the vehicle unless you feel safe enough to go to a nearby house.

“But most importantly, if you don’t have to go out, don’t go out,” Sorg said.

Also during Monday’s meeting community members asked about the proper procedure for traffic stops.

Sorg said to slow down, turn on the four-ways, pull over where it’s safe, turn on the dome light when it’s dark outside and put your hands on the steering wheel.

“And if you’ve got any good jokes, we’re happy to hear those too,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno added while laughing.

Loreno discussed current scams and how to avoid being a victim. He advised residents to be aware of scammers calling and pretending to be with the IRS, pretending to be a grandchild who has been arrested or pretending to be working with the census bureau.

“(IRS employees) don’t want iTunes gift cards,” Loreno said. “If you’re unsure whether or not it’s your grandchild in jail, ask which jail they’re in, hang up and call that jail. “¦ Do a little homework before you write that check.”

Members of Good Shepherd Home’s Neighborhood Watch also gave an update on its operations. A representative advised residents to let GSH and their neighbors know when they are leaving town for an extended period of time so they can keep an eye out on the house. They also recommended calling the police station when seeing something suspicious.

“Even if you think it might be nothing, call us,” Loreno emphasized. “We don’t go and say, ‘Nosy neighbor Sally called us and said…’ If it is something, then we’ll be able to catch the bad guys before they leave the scene. And if it isn’t anything, then most people are grateful that we took the time to check on them and make sure everything was OK.”

TRIAD is designed to reduce criminal victimization, improve quality of life, educate and involve the community in implementing solutions and enhance delivery of law enforcement services to the elderly.

TRIAD meets at 9 a.m. the second Monday of every month from September through June, rotating locations between Good Shepherd Home, 725 Columbus Ave.; Independence House, 1000 Independence Ave.; St. Catherine’s Manor, 25 Christopher Drive; and Fostoria Senior Citizens Center, 125 W. North St.

For more information or to suggest a topic be covered, contact Fostoria police Officer Adam Nelson at 419-435-8573.