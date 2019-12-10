PHOTO PROVIDED

Fostoria High School 10th-grade students visit Vanguard Technical Center, Fremont on Friday. Students had the opportunity to shadow three of the 19 technical programs they offer. Some of the programs Vanguard offers include agricultural & environmental systems; business & administrative services; career exploration; construction trades; engineering & science technologies; health sciences; hospitality & tourism; human services; information technology; law & public safety; manufacturing; and transportation systems.