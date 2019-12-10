By Jill Gosche

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Tiffin City Board of Education had a special meeting Monday night and went into executive session to discuss personnel.

The district’s superintendent again was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Gary A. Barber, 55, of Tiffin, was charged with OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, and a traffic lanes/line violation, a minor misdemeanor, according to Marion Municipal Court records.

Tiffin City Board of Education, which met in Tiffin Middle School’s cafetorium, went into executive session two minutes after the meeting started. The purpose given for the executive session was to consider the appointment, employment, discipline and compensation of public employees and the investigation of charges against a public employee.

Board member Victor Perez requested the board allow public comment, but no one seconded his motion. The board’s policy manual states: “In order for the Board to fulfill its obligation to complete the planned agenda in an effective and efficient fashion, a maximum of 30 minutes of public participation may be permitted at each meeting.”

About 25 people attended the meeting.

The board remained in executive session as of 10 p.m. Monday.

Action items on the agenda included appointing a superintendent pro tempore and considering and appointing an interim superintendent. The board also planned to discuss an issue of bonds, according to the agenda.

“The Board is looking into all of the current circumstances and will be developing a plan for the effective and efficient management of the operations of the District,” according to the district.

Assistant Superintendent Bob Boes has been managing day-to-day operations with the support of the district’s administrative team.

Barber previously was found guilty of OVI through Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court in 2017.

In that case, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended; was placed on non-reporting probation for one year; was ordered to complete a driver intervention program; had his license suspended for six months, with approval for unrestricted driving privileges; and had six points placed on his license, according to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court records.

jgosche@advertiser-tribune.com