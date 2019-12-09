AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times

Fostoria Rotary Club ushers in the Christmas season with its annual Holiday Parade Saturday. Featuring glass pageant royalty and Snow Queen Tootsie Gillig as well as dozens of units from emergency vehicles to Zenobia Hornets zipping around on mini scooters, the parade officially brought Santa to town. Santa will be available to hear the wishes of all the boys and girls at the LE&W Depot on North Street through Dec. 21 from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 12-2 p.m. on Saturdays.