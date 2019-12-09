Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• A citation was issued following a report of a two-vehicle accident at North Vine and Van Buren streets.

arrests

Sunday:

• Male taken i to custody on a warrant at a South Poplar Street location. Transported and released to Seneca County Sheriff’s Department.

Friday:

• Male arrested on a warrant; relayed with Tiffin Police Department.

citations

Saturday:

• Verbal warning for traffic at a stop on West North Street.

• Citation issued for driving under suspension at a South Main Street location.

• Verbal warning issued to subject driving lawn mower in middle of road without lights at Buckley Street and Eastern Avenue.

• Verbal warning issued ata traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and South Town Street.

Friday:

• Citation issued for equipment following a traffic stop on West South Street.

• Verbal warning issued for expired plate following a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Countyline Street.

• Citation issued after officers responded to a 911 call at an East South Street location for a physical altercation.

thefts

Saturday:

• Caller requested an officer to check a location in the area of Woodward Avenue and Willow Drive for a stolen cell phone. Unable to locate.

• Complainant came on station to report a stolen vehicle. Requested officer check a location for the vehicle; vehicle not there. Vehicle will be entered into LEADS as stolen.

Friday:

• Columbus Avenue caller reported stolen pain medication. Under investigation.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on a dog at a South Poplar Street location.

• FPD received an anonymous hotline tio regarding a complaint involving two juveniles living in the city. Investigation pending.

• Caller requested to speak to officer concerning environment in which their children are living. Officer received counter complaint of harassment. Under investigation.

• Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at Peeler Drive. Male left on foot. Report taken; female refusing to make a statement to officers.

• Officer out for paper service on Crocker Street; no contact made.

• Officers responded to a report of a white middle-age male wearing yellow and black coat and hat creating a disturbance at a West High Street location. Unable to locate. Will be on the look out.

• Building checks performed on North Main Street, East Jones Road, West Zeller Road, Township Road 217, Independence Avenue, South Union Street, Lakeview Drive, North Vine Street, Perrysburg Road, P”laza Drive, North Countyline Street and South Poplar Street.

Saturday:

• Care center advising of a suicidal female on West Lytle Street. Female voluntarily at FCH; staff advised to call if any other issues.

• Officer assisted unlocking a vehicle at a Perrysburg Road location.

• Complainant on station to report his bike stolen. Described as blue/black bike, chrome forks, black front rim, red back rim, white wall tire in the back, black wall tire in the front; bike was stolen from East High Street. Report on file.

• North Countyline Street caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at this location. No vehicles located; checking building to make sure its secure. Unable to locate any vehicles; building is secure.

• Oaklawn Avenue 911 call reported a suspicious person in area. Officer advised no signs of activity.

• Wood County transferred a call from East Center Street requesting an officer regarding a disturbance; advised of options.

• Complainant on station with a lost dog. Dog warden notified. Dog returned to owner.

• Lewis Street caller requested officer for an unwanted male. Male no longer on scene; caller advised of options.

• A 911 hangup call from Wentz Street; grandchild playing with phone.

• Officer picked up drug paraphernalia on East Lytle Street to be destroyed.

• 911 call from East Fremont Street reported a disturbance between two females. Officer advised to call back if female returns.

• Officer transported a male juvenile from a South Union Street location.

• Officer transported a male juvenile from a North Main Street location.

• Summit Street 911 caller reported neighbors fighting. Male advised of his options. Female left upon officers’ arrival.

• Veterans crisis hotline requested welfare check on a male at Columbus Avenue Street location. Made contact with male, everything alright.

• East High Street 911 caller reported a female in a Tesla was at residence and he felt uncomfortable; female has since left, report on file.

• Security company advised of a burglar alarm on Springville Avenue showing north and south motion. Key holder came on scene; building secured.

Friday:

• Caller reported a possible water main break at Palmer and Springville Avenue. Water department notified.

• Officer was out with a male at an East Tiffin Street location. Male advised he was waiting for a ride. Male was advised by officer to not loiter.

• ER staff requested for a possibly combative female; female calmed down.

• Officer served papers at an East Fremont Street location.

• Caller adv black male wearing all black in roadway at West Tiffin and South Coutnyline streets. Officer advised male located, mother stated the male and his brother were fighting. Male was upset and didn’t wish to speak with officers, warned for disorderly conduct. Male left with mother.

• Officer performed a follow-up on East Eagle Street, Peeker Drive, .

• Caller requested a report on file for a scam call. Report on file.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported a vehicle parked at the location for two weeks. Complainant stated vehicle was disabled and they gave the owner 24 hours to move it. Tires marked. Officer will check back.

• Caller reported finding a bag of substance in a Bannister Street yard. Officer collected suspected contraband to place in evidence for destruction.

• Multiple callers reported females fighting at a Leonard Street location. Officer advised all parties warned for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing; advised of options.

fire runs

Saturday:

• Caller requested EMS or a 35-year-old female in an altered mental status at Gormley Street.

Seneca County

citations

Saturday:

• Two citations were issued for speed at traffic stops at North County Road 25 and West County Road 28.

Friday:

• Citation issued for speed at a traffic stop at U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587.

vandalism

Saturday:

• A North Ohio 587 caller reported their vehicle was egged. Requested a report be made.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• Hotline advised a call of a possible suicide attempt coming from a Kansas area, could not get extra location. Searched number in RMS could not find any matches. Called number, went straight to voicemail, called AT&T to ping phone, was mapping from yesterday at 5:30 p.m. in Findlay — no good ping. Called Boy Town National Hotline back and they stated they had not heard back from that number and would call if they did.