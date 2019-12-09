THUMBS UP FOSTORIA!

Once again the Fostoria community rallied to support its children in the Christmas For Every Child program put on by the Review Times and Toys For Tots.

Organizer Amber Herbert put out a call for a Christmas miracle and Fostoria delivered, bringing cash, checks and toys to the Review Times to ensure every child from a low-income Fostoria family can receive a present for Christmas.

Thank you Fostoria!

The Review Times entered a new era Sunday as the Ogden Newspapers assumed ownership of the publication.

Jeremy Speer has been named publisher the Review Times and The Courier. He became publisher of The Advertiser-Tribune in Tiffin in May, and will remain publisher of that publication.

Speer said he is excited by the synergy of having sister papers so close to one another, and that he will be working to make sure the staffs work together on newsgathering efforts, both in print and digital.

A new live-edge kitchen table — created by local artisan Brett Herrig of Perfectly Repurposed — was been delivered to Fostoria Fire Department, 233 W. South St..

The table, which is inlaid with epoxy embellishments to form the FFD Local 325 fire shield, is held up by fire axes and old fire hydrants. The hydrants have been sandblasted and are mounted on a wooden firefighters shield.

The table was made possible by Fostoria Firefighters IAFF Local 325 and Fostoria Fraternal Order of Eagles #430.

Something happened between the boys basketball players from Fostoria and Eastwood high schools after Tuesday night’s game in Pemberville that gave many people a good feeling.

After a hard-fought battle Fostoria won 69-48, Eastwood invited the Fostoria team to meet them at center court for prayer.

All of the players from both teams participated.

“To wrap your arms around your opponent and to be humble and thankful in prayer … GOD ROCKS! And Hats off to you Eastwood — Respect!” Anthony Thompson, a former member of the Fostoria City Schools Board of Education, posted to Facebook with a photo of the moment.

Tootsie Gillig was crowned Fostoria’s 2019 Snow Queen Wednesday afternoon at the Fostoria Learning Center.

In the presence of loved ones, Gillig was crowned by Fostoria’s 2018 Snow Queen, Carol Kinn (right). Her loved ones set up a small gathering to surprise Gillig with the honor.

She was one of three nominated for this year’s winter royalty. Gillig was described as kind, helpful, dependable, easy going and “a good example to others” who has “done lots in her years in (the Fostoria) Garden Club.

Fostoria Police Division is spreading holiday cheer through its annual Christmas with a Cop program.

Eight local underprivileged students from Fostoria City Schools are selected from a list of first- through sixth-graders provided by their teachers. Those selected — who have not been duplicated in the past — will meet with Fostoria police officers to shop for presents for themselves and their families.

The group of youngsters, along with their officer friends, will meet at Fostoria Elementary School to travel together via SCAT to Walmart in Tiffin, where the cops will help them shop for Christmas gifts for their families.