PHOTOS by AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times

At right, Lincoln Miller, 2, gets a helping hand from his mom, Shelby, to make a craft at the Geary Family YMCA’s Holiday Extravaganza. Following the Rotary Club’s Holiday Parade Saturday, families were welcome at the Y’s annex on North Street to enjoy popcorn and hot chocolate. Crafts and a Christmas photo opportunity around the tree were also available. At far right, Audrey Krupp and her sister Emma, not pictured, (Van Buren seventh- and fifth-graders, respectively) sell their handmade gnomes at Second Wind Music Center, 118 W. Center St. The Krupps were among a half-dozen young entrepreneurs to set up their wares inside other downtown businesses Saturday as part of the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce’s Kid’s Christmas Makers Market. Below, organizers Renee Smith, left, president of Fostoria Economic Development Corporation, Sarah Stephens Krupp, center, Chamber/Small Business director, and Courtney Miller toast the successful launch of the Holiday Sip & Shop hosted at the Fostoria Learning Center Saturday.