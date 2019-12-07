SCOTT COTTOS / the Review Times

Ellen Gatrell (right) of Fostoria discusses U.S. Census Bureau work with census recruiting assistant Megan Mast Friday morning at Pantry Plus of Seneca County. Mast, who was at the Sharing Kitchen and High Street United Methodist Church earlier in the week, was seeking people to work on the 2020 Census, with most area jobs being available as census takers and field supervisors. U.S. service veterans receive preference for census job. Gatrell said she worked on the 2010 census.