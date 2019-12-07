Fostoria

thefts

Friday:

• A West High Street employee reported a male put something in his pocket and walked out the door.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Complainant reported she believed her purse was stolen from her vehicle while on Springville Avenue. Upon arrival, caller stated she found her purse.

• Subject came on station to report insufficient funds checks they have not been able to collect. Investigation is pending.

• Subject came on station with a toddler they found wandering around reservoir 2 with no shoes or socks on. Child was not verbal and was unable to provide an address. Officers made contact with the father who works midnights; made contact with the mother who stated she told the father she was leaving and advised her to come get the child immediately.

• Caller reported locating a bag with a loss prevention beeper in it near East North and North Cadwallader streets.

• Complainant reported a reckless driver heading into town on Ohio 12 that was traveling all over the road, crossing the center line and going onto the berm. Officer spoke with the driver who stated her phone had fallen to the passenger side floor board and she was trying to retrieve it.

• A 911 caller requested an officer for a female at a West South Street location who was not able to leave. Officer spoke with both parties; female party left for the night.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Main Street, Walnut Street and North Countyline Street.

• Officer advised he could hear someone screaming “help” at a North Countyline Street location; drove through the area and was unable to locate.

• Caller requested a welfare check at a North Main Street address. Officer spoke to a family member who stated the subject was in Fremont with her mother.

Thursday:

• A 911 caller reported a female was unresponsive in the 300 block of McDougal Street at 9:06 p.m. Female was taken to the hospital and items were collected; incident is under investigation.

• Officers conducted follow ups on Peeler Drive and West Fremont Street.

• Complainant reported a possible intoxicated driver heading into town on Columbus Avenue. Officer was unable to locate.

• A South Main Street caller stated her son was attempting to run away from her. Officer advised her of options.

• Caller reported a male approached a juvenile at an East Lytle Street location and left yelling.

• Officer was out with three subjects on Beier Drive.

• Complainant came on station in regards to a statue in their Oaklawn Avenue yard.

Seneca County

citations

Thursday:

• Deputy issued a warning for headlights required following a traffic stop at North Ohio 635 and West Township Road 132.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A Bettsville caller requested a deputy in reference to their State Street neighbor raking stone out of his driveway.

• A Bettsville complainant on State Street stated someone moved his truck and tree overnight.

Thursday:

• Caller reported a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed near South Ohio 587 and West U.S. 224. Deputy was unable to locate.

• A North Township Road 21 business reported their door alarm went off and someone told them a subject went in the wrong way and then came back out. It appeared nothing had been taken.

• Caller reported two vehicles pulled into a North Ohio 635 cemetery and shut off their lights. Deputy was unable to locate.