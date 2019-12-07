While the tri-county area isn’t home to large bodies of water, many community members utilize Fostoria’s six reservoirs for ice fishing fun.

Ohio’s north shore sees more ice fishing and across-water snowmobiling, but the following tips are useful for anyone who plays on water when it is frozen.

Whether ice fishing on Lake Erie or skating on the pond in the backyard, the Fostoria Fire Division offers the following ice safety tips for winter sports enthusiasts as the first day of winter approaches:

• “There is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice,” a post on the Fostoria Fire Division’s Facebook page reads.

The post indicates 4 inches of new clear ice is the minimum thickness for travel on foot while 5 inches is the minimum for snowmobiles and ATVs. Cars and small trucks can only go on the ice if there is a minimum of 8-12 inches of ice. However, officials suggest citizens refrain from driving on ice whenever possible and advise vehicles are not allowed on iced-over reservoirs.

“If you must drive a vehicle, be prepared to leave it in a hurry: Keep windows down, unbuckle your seat belt and have a simple emergency plan of action you have discussed with your passengers,” the post reads, adding, “Remember the thicknesses … are merely guidelines for new clear solid ice and that many factors other than thickness can cause ice to be unsafe.”

Those planning to venture out onto frozen water this winter can test the thickness levels by using an ice chisel, ice auger or cordless ¼-inch drill with a long bit, or can check with local resort of bait shops.

• Stay away from alcoholic beverages.

“Even ‘just a couple of beers’ are enough to cause a careless error in judgment that could cost you your life,” the post says. “And contrary to common belief, alcohol actually makes you colder rather than warming you up.”

• Don’t “overdrive” the snowmobile’s headlight.

At 30 miles per hour, it can take a much longer distance to stop on ice than how far the headlight shines, according to the post. Many fatal snowmobile through-the-ice accidents occur because the machine was traveling too fast for the operator to stop when the headlamp illuminated the hole in the ice.

• Wear a life vest under winter gear, or wear one of the new flotation snowmobile suits. Flotation devices should not be worn while traveling across the ice in an enclosed vehicle.

According to the post, it’s a good idea to carry a pair of ice picks that may be homemade or purchased from most well stocked sporting goods stores that cater to winter anglers.

“It’s amazing how difficult it can be to pull yourself back onto the surface of unbroken but wet and slippery ice while wearing a snowmobile suit weighted down with 60 pounds of water,” the post reads. “The ice picks really help pulling yourself back onto solid ice.”

• If the ice begins to crack beneath you, do not run.

The post suggests citizens lie on their stomachs and spread their arms and legs, “like an airplane,” stretching their arms over their heads and bringing them together before rolling away from the crack. While on the ground, they should not bend their knees or elbows.

• If a companion falls through thin ice, keep calm.

“Don’t run up to the hole. You’ll probably break through and then there will be two victims,” the post reads. “Use some item on short to throw or extend to the victim to pull them out of the water, such as jumper cables or skis, or push a boat ahead of you.”

If the victim cannot be saved in this way immediately, call 911 for medical assistance.

“People who are subjected to cold water immersion but seem fine after being rescued can suffer a potentially fatal condition called ‘after drop’ that may occur when cold blood that is pooled in the body’s extremities starts to circulate again as the victim starts to rewarm,” the post says.

• If you’re the victim, try not to panic.

“Turn toward the direction in which you came from, place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface of the ice and work forward on the ice by kicking your feet,” the post reads. If the ice breaks, citizens should maintain their position and slide forward again until they are laying on the ice. They should then roll away from the hole, rather than standing up.

“This sounds much easier than it is to do in reality,” the post says. “The best advice is don’t put yourself into needless danger by venturing out too soon or too late in the season.”