A Fremont man who had been arrested after a pursuit that began in Fostoria has been indicted by a Seneca County grand jury.

Quentin D. Sims, 33, was charged with failure to comply with order or signal or police officer, a third-degree felony, according to court records.

A person at 944 Leonard St. had reported a man in a blue hooded jacket was looking in windows and testing doors.

About half an hour later, a person reported the suspicious man was back out at the location, according to a Fostoria Police Department report.

Officers located a vehicle fitting the description, and there was an attempt to stop it.

According to a Fostoria Police Department release, the driver tried to drive head-on into a cruiser, and there was a pursuit through Fostoria and into Wood County, with the vehicle being wrecked in a field.

Separately, Justin C. Van Hoose, 29, was charged with theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony, court records state.