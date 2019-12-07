MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Fostoria Redmen football players Dom Settles (left) and Elijah Miller (right center) put their shoulder pads on Fostoria Elementary School students Emary Bentz (right), 4, and Keyonn Taylor, 5, Thursday afternoon. The Fostoria Junior/Senior High School juniors visited members of the Sports Leadership Tribe and talked to them about their gear and uniforms, their positions, what they have to do to be football players, the leadership it takes to be on a team and more. Each student had the opportunity to try on their shoulder pads, showing off their muscles and putting their arms up in the air as if to catch a ball. They then practiced catching the foam footballs thrown by Settles and Miller.