MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Emma Brocius, 7, weaves a rainbow Thursday afternoon during a STEAM activity at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. Youth had the opportunity to learn how to weave their own pattern with various colors and styles of yarn. Brocius chose her own pattern and wanted to do a rainbow of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple and pink. The youth department at the library hosts a STEAM activity the first Thursday of every month at 4 p.m. For more information on library events, visit https://fostoria.lib.oh.us/.