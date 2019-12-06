A recruiter for the U.S. Census Bureau is in Fostoria today in hopes of recruiting people to help gather data for the 2020 Census.

The recruiter will be at the Pantry Plus from 9-11:30 a.m. taking applications for jobs in the tri-county area.

Census data is used to determine representation in Congress, as well as how funds are spent for roads, schools, hospitals, and more, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The results, collected once a decade, help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year.

According to the Census Bureau, more than 500,000 people are being recruited to help collect and report data for the upcoming count.

Jobs include census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerk and office operations supervisor.

Pay for census takers range from $16 to $20 per hour depending on the county. The temporary employment of census taker in Seneca County pays $16 per hour while Wood County workers will be paid $18 and Hancock workers $20, according to the Census Bureau website.

Census takers also receive reimbursement for work-related mileage and expenses, where applicable.

For those who cannot make it to the Pantry Plus today, applications are available online at 2020Census.gov/jobs.

Applicants may be considered for one, some, or all of the 2020 census positions, depending on answers to the application questions and the availability of work in the tri-county area. Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.

According to the Census Bureau website, census takers will interview household residents and update address lists using electronic devices (such as smartphones and tablets) issued by the census bureau. Applicants who are hired will attend paid training before beginning work.

Prior to the census, census takers will use maps and address lists to determine if the addresses are correct.

Later, they will visit households that haven’t responded to the census, speaking with residents and using electronic devices to collect census data.

Schedules are flexible and dependent on the area, the Census Bureau reports. Many of the positions require availability to work in the evenings and on weekends.

Most job offers will be made between January and April 2020. Census takers will help collect responses from households that have nota yet responded to the census between may and July.

Although this is a temporary job, the Census Bureau has other employment opportunities. To learn more, search the Federal Government’s official employment site at usajobs.gov, browse Field Jobs by State, and/or visit the National Processing Center site.