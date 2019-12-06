Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• North Countyline Street caller requested an officer for a traffic crash. Information collected from both drivers, photographs taken. Private property crash report to be completed.

Tuesday:

• Two-vehicle accident reported at East Lytle Street and U.S. 23.

• Caller requested an officer for a private property crash report on West Center Street.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Male taken into custody after a Beier Drive 911 caller reported an unwanted male. Summons issued.

citations

Wednesday:

• Citation issued for parking in front of a fire hydrant on Union Street.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported his walker coon hound has been taken from his residence. The dog was on a chain with a collar and license. The collar had been unbuckled and thrown into the dog house.

• Perrysburg Road caller reported their vehicle was entered and items taken, including a phone case, cash, food stamp card and a debit card.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Officer out at a Peeler Drive location on a follow-up.

• Security company advised a burglar alarm showing interior motion at a West Tiffin Street location. Officer unable to make contact; residence secured.

• A McDougal Street caller reported the landlord came into their residence without permission. Caller advised this is a civil matter; advised of options.

• Caller reported a black and brown boxer on East High Street came after him and almost bit him. Officer advised dog ran onto a porch and the resident came outside and took dog inside. Resident advised of the complaint.

• School resource officer was out at an East Center Street location trying to make contact with a parent. Unable to make contact.

• Officer transported a subject to the county jail on a warrant.

• Officer requested to assist with a vehicle unlock on West High Street. Officer unable to unlock the vehicle; owner contacted insurance road side assistance.

• Complainant on station to speak to an officer regarding his ex girlfriend. ER notified a female was being brought in for evaluation. Female transported to ER.

• Officer transported a male to the police department from a Findlay Street location.

• Complainant on station to speak to an officer regarding a domestic situation. Female reported male smashed her phone and was shoving her around while in Findlay; advised of options.

• Complainant on station to speak to an officer regarding his child. Contact was made with mother who was in Mansfield. She protested releasing the child to the father. Contact made with CPS, Richland County, which advised they were OK with child being released to father. Father took the child as he and the mother are married with no court ordered custody established.

• South Main Street caller requested officer regarding someone upstairs in duplex. Officer advised residence is cleared.

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a green Blazer with a subject possibly slouched over at an East Lytle Street location. Officer was in area prior; advised since has left.

• Spruce Street caller reported a male husky at location. Dog impounded; dog warden notified.

• Cleveland police for Hopkins airport requested officer check a West Tiffin Street location for a vehicle that might have a bag attached to its underside after accidentally running over bag earlier. Officer advised bag is no longer attached. • Complainant came on station requesting a welfare check on a female juvenile regarding a custody issue. No one at residence at this time; unable to make contact. Complainant advised of options.

• Caller requested a report be made for his missing wallet lost while inside a Springville Avenue building. Officer spoke with complainant and advised a report is on file; will speak with human resources and advise if a video is available,

• A 911 caller from Stinchcomb Drive reported her daughter is hitting and throwing objects at her. Complainant was advised of options; stepfather of juvenile was contacted of incident.

• Complainant came on station to report an unwanted male and female. Report on file.

• Alarm company advised of a keypad alarm activation at a Perrysburg Road location. Employee stated she forgot her passcode.

• Caller requested officer to standby at a McDougal Street location. Officer advised landlord and tenants of options.

• Officer en route to Lucas County jail to pick up a subject on a warrant.

Seneca County

accidents

Wednesday:

• Deputies responded to several car-deer accidents throughout the county.