A Fostoria man has been arrested for setting fire to a vehicle in November.

According to a news release from the Fostoria Police Division, Harold L. Black, 41, allegedly set fire to a vehicle outside the residence of his estranged girlfriend at 818 E. Fremont St. in town on Nov. 14 as the result of an ongoing domestic situation.

“Fortunately, both she and their son were not home at the time of the crime,” the release states.

Numerous items of evidence were sent to both the Ohio BCI crime lab and the State Fire Marshal Laboratory for analysis.

Black was arrested after investigation and interviews and was subsequently taken to Seneca County Jail on a charge of arson, a felony of the fourth degree.

“This is another great example of law enforcement agencies working together, which results in a safer Fostoria,” Fostoria police Chief Keith Loreno said of Fostoria Police Division and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges may be pending.