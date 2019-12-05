Scott Scherf has been named managing editor of The Courier. Scherf succeeds Jim Harrold, who retired Nov. 30 after 43 years with the newspaper.

Scherf has been general manager of the Review Times since 2010. He began his career in production and the newsroom at The Review Times in 1993.

Scherf joined The Courier in 1995 as a photographer before becoming a marketing representative in 2000 for Findlay Publishing Co., then the parent company of The Courier.

He then became brand manager for The Review Times, and commercial web press manager for the company.

Scherf earned his journalism degree from The University of Toledo in 1992. He said he is committed to continuing quality journalism for area readers.

“The Courier and Review Times have a staff that is invested in delivering good stories to each community,” Scherf said. “The level of dedication to local news and sports coverage has been a source of pride for our publications since the late 1800s.”

Ogden Newspapers of Ohio bought The Courier and Review Times on Dec. 1. We will be looking at coverage and content as we transition under new ownership and management in an effort to give readers as much local content as possible — all while continuing the laborious process of producing a daily newspaper.

“Things have been hectic and adjustments may be made over the next few months, but many things may come back as they were before Ogden Newspapers of Ohio took charge of The Courier and Review Times. These include the local editorial page content,” he said.

“Our goal for the week has been to make sure we can publish a paper each day, but in the near future, letters to the editor, local and regional editorials and a variety of columns focusing on both sides of the political spectrum will appear.

“The main objective is to give the readers as much local content that spurs interest in all areas of news, sports and entertainment.”

Scherf can be contacted at Send an E-mail to scottscherf