Fostoria
accidents
Wednesday:
• Caller reported a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of South Main Street at 12:06 p.m. EMS was requested for a male with unknown injuries.
citations
Tuesday:
• Officer issued a warning for changing lanes in an intersection following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.
• Officer issued a warning for a stop bar following a traffic stop at Perry and West High streets.
• Officer issued a citation for parking in a handicap parking spot on West High Street.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Caller requested an officer for unwanted subjects at a North Union Street location. The subjects took all of their belongings out and there were no other issues.
• Dispatch received a 911 call from an East South Street address.
• Officer was out with a disabled semi on North Countyline Street.
• Subject came on station to report a vehicle had passed a school bus at Spruce and East Jackson streets.
• Officer conducted a standby while subject dropped off items at a Hancock County address.
• Caller reported a female was claiming to be unlawfully held against her will at a West High Street address. Male was detained and relayed to Findlay Police Department.
• Officers conducted follow ups on Peeler Drive and Van Buren Street.
• A South Main Street caller requested to speak with an officer regarding someone being in her home.
• Subject came on station to report being harassed by his future ex-wife.
• Officers conducted building checks on South Union Street, North Countyline Street, Perrysburg Road and North U.S. 23.
• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject at a West Lytle Street address. Officer was unable to locate.
Tuesday:
• Officers responded to a report of a possible overdose on Peeler Drive. A female was transported to the hospital. Investigation is pending.
• A West Lytle Street caller requested to speak with an officer regarding damage to his vehicle.
• Caller requested a stand by on North Main Street while he retrieved his children. Subject was not home with children; report is on file.
• Complainant reported a fight between three males at a Potter Street location. Parties were separated; warned for disorderly conduct.
Seneca County
citations
Wednesday:
• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and South County Road 591.
Tuesday:
• Deputy issued a warning for a driver-side headlight being out following a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and West U.S. 224.
• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at West County Road 61 and North County Road 31.
• Deputy issued a warning following a traffic stop at West County Road 61 and North County Road 31.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• Complainant reported a suspicious vehicle drove through the area of North Township Road 63 at least four times very slowly. Deputy was unable to locate.