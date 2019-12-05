Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of South Main Street at 12:06 p.m. EMS was requested for a male with unknown injuries.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for changing lanes in an intersection following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a stop bar following a traffic stop at Perry and West High streets.

• Officer issued a citation for parking in a handicap parking spot on West High Street.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller requested an officer for unwanted subjects at a North Union Street location. The subjects took all of their belongings out and there were no other issues.

• Dispatch received a 911 call from an East South Street address.

• Officer was out with a disabled semi on North Countyline Street.

• Subject came on station to report a vehicle had passed a school bus at Spruce and East Jackson streets.

• Officer conducted a standby while subject dropped off items at a Hancock County address.

• Caller reported a female was claiming to be unlawfully held against her will at a West High Street address. Male was detained and relayed to Findlay Police Department.

• Officers conducted follow ups on Peeler Drive and Van Buren Street.

• A South Main Street caller requested to speak with an officer regarding someone being in her home.

• Subject came on station to report being harassed by his future ex-wife.

• Officers conducted building checks on South Union Street, North Countyline Street, Perrysburg Road and North U.S. 23.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject at a West Lytle Street address. Officer was unable to locate.

Tuesday:

• Officers responded to a report of a possible overdose on Peeler Drive. A female was transported to the hospital. Investigation is pending.

• A West Lytle Street caller requested to speak with an officer regarding damage to his vehicle.

• Caller requested a stand by on North Main Street while he retrieved his children. Subject was not home with children; report is on file.

• Complainant reported a fight between three males at a Potter Street location. Parties were separated; warned for disorderly conduct.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and South County Road 591.

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for a driver-side headlight being out following a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and West U.S. 224.

• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at West County Road 61 and North County Road 31.

• Deputy issued a warning following a traffic stop at West County Road 61 and North County Road 31.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a suspicious vehicle drove through the area of North Township Road 63 at least four times very slowly. Deputy was unable to locate.