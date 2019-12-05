MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Tootsie Gillig (left) smiles as she is crowned the 2019 Snow Queen Wednesday afternoon at the Fostoria Learning Center. In the presence of loved ones, Gillig was crowned by Fostoria’s 2018 Snow Queen, Carol Kinn (right). Her loved ones set up a small gathering to surprise Gillig with the honor. She was one of three nominated for this year’s winter royalty. Gillig was described as kind, helpful, dependable, easy going and “a good example to others” who has “done lots in her years in (the Fostoria) Garden Club.