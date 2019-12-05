Bells will be ringing this weekend as Christmas comes to Fostoria.

The following is a list of holiday happenings taking place Friday through Sunday:

FRIDAY, DEC. 6

• Wine & Cheese

fundraiser — 6-10 p.m.

The LE&W Depot, located at 128 W. North St., will host its annual Wine & Cheese fundraiser to kick off the weekend festivities. Cost is $20 per ticket. To purchase tickets, contact Pete DiCesare at 419-348-5686 or Ellen Gatrell at 419-435-1781.

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

• Chamber’s Kid’s

Christmas Makers Market —

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local youth who have started their own businesses will be set up in downtown businesses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. selling their items. The event will feature nine kid makers, including:

— Alyssa Doogs (fourth-grade Fostoria Elementary School student) and Taylor Leiter (a junior at Hopewell-Loudon Local School) at Bojhun Environmental Services, 222 S. Main St. They will have a Christmas photo booth complete with props.

— Isabelle Engle and Damien Ralph (both fourth-grade students at FES) at Fit N Dance Shakin it with Shelly, 210 S. Main St. Engle will be selling homemade sugar scrub in decorative jars while Ralph will be selling Christmas ornaments, stockings and crafts.

— Rebecca Betts (Van Buren Middle School student) at Melissa’s Cheer and Tumbling, 113 S. Main St. Betts will be selling her Rebecca Lane Naturals, goat’s milk lotions, sugar scrub, lip balm and boo boo cream.

— Audrey and Emma Krupp (Van Buren seventh- and fifth-graders, respectively) at Second Wind Music Center, 118 W. Center St. The Krupps will be selling handmade gnomes.

— Makayla Medina (FES fifth-grader) at Brenamen Insurance and Financial Services-State Farm, 200 S. Main St. Medina will be selling crafts, paintings, wood products and sock snowmen.

— June Kelbley (seventh-grade student at New Riegel) at Flippin’ Jimmy’s 118 W. North St. Kelbley will be selling her slime and slime kits.

A full list and map may be found at www.fostoriaohio.org/kidsmakersmarket or on Chamber’s Facebook page.

• Breakfast with Santa —

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pancakes and sausage will be served at $5 per person at the Fostoria Masonic Center, 113 E. Tiffin St. Hosted by the Fostoria Eastern Stars, proceeds will benefit A Christmas for Every Child. Community members are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to the toy drive.

• Santa at the Depot —

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa will also make an appearance at the LE&W Depot Saturday, taking a brief break to attend the Christmas parade and the lighting ceremony.

• Rotary Christmas Parade —

1:30 p.m.

The annual parade will step off at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Main, Perry and Sandusky streets, filled with floats, emergency vehicles, local bands and community members eager to celebrate the holidays.

The tree lighting ceremony will immediately follow on the Municipal Building lawn.

• Holiday Extravaganza

Immediately following the parade, families are welcome to join the Geary Family YMCA for popcorn and hot chocolate at the annex, 125 W. North St., for it’s annual Holiday Extravaganza. There will also be crafts and a Christmas photo opportunity around the tree.

• Holiday Sip & Shop — 3-9 p.m.

The inaugural event will take place from 3-9 p.m. at the Fostoria Learning Center, 324 Perry St. Admission to the Holiday Sip & Shop is free.

The event will feature more than 30 vendors, including Pat’s Aprons, Brady’s Delicate Creations, Diamonds Crafty Creations, Fostoria Area Historical Society, Antiques and More, Amethyst Touch Holistic Health, Brenda’s Baubles, All Things Beautiful and Body, Savvy Hair Expressions, Rebecca Lane Natural Skincare Products, Prairie Song Pottery and Pet Treats, Creations by CeCe, Jo Faeth-YoYo Creatives, Bandtastics, Young Living Essential Oils, M& W Handmade, Glass Heritage Gallery, Coach Shane Memorial Sports, The Golden Acorn Shoppe, J’s Gems, Crochetin’ Peach, Norwex, Chinook Soap Co., Malek Premium Headwear, Melissa’s Cheer & Tumbling, She.Tiques Limited, Reineke Ford, Scentsy, LoveCassper, BK Creations, REM Opportunities, The Jean Scene and Stephanie Cain.

SUNDAY, DEC. 8

• Holiday Sip & Shop — 1-5 p.m.

The retail weekend will end with the sip and shop from 1-5 p.m. at the Fostoria Learning Center, 324 Perry St.

OTHER HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

But the fun doesn’t have to end Sunday.

Other local holiday festivities include:

• Santa at the Depot

Santa will make appearances at the LE&W Depot throughout the entire holiday season. He will be available to hear the wishes of all the boys and girls through Dec. 21 from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 12-2 p.m. on Saturdays.

• Christmas at the Library

Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick will also visit Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, 205 Perry St. on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Youngsters will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus as well as decorate Christmas cookies.

The library will also host Christmas Karaoke from 5-6 p.m. Dec. 16; “How to Wrap Presents” from 5-6 p.m. Dec. 19; and Make & Take Christmas craft from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 21.

• Children’s Holiday Workshop

Fostoria Community Arts Council will host a free children’s Holiday Workshop Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. until noon at the FCAC office, 125 S. Main St.

This workshop is open to youth in first- through fifth-grade. A Christmas ornament or gift will be made that will be finished that day for them to take home.

Call Cheryl Graves, instructor, at 419-435-7474 for more information or registration.

• Fostoria Community Band

Holiday Concert

The FCAC will also be sponsoring the Fostoria Community Band Holiday Concert with the Fostoria High School Band on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, 1001 Park Ave.