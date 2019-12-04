By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

The organizer of Fostoria’s Christmas for Every Child is hoping for a Christmas miracle of her own.

With less than a week left to collect toys, organizer Amber Herbert is scrambling to try and ensure there will be enough gifts for every Fostoria child from a low-income family to have at least one present to open this holiday.

“We have applications for more than 400 children and not near enough toys,” Herbert said. “With Kmart being closed, it has really hurt our toy collection efforts this year.”

In years past, shoppers were very generous about purchasing toys and dropping them in a large box located near the cash registers of the former Plaza Drive retail store.

“This year, with Kmart closed, it has really crippled our efforts,” Herbert said.

A Christmas for Every Child collects new toys for Fostoria children whose families may not be able to afford presents for the biggest gift-giving day of the year.

Under the program, the Review Times and Toys for Tots work together to collect and distribute toys to children throughout Fostoria.

The organization is seeking donations of toys valued at $15-$20 for a Fostoria child who otherwise may not have a gift to open Christmas morning.

The toys will be organized based on appropriate age groups and set up at a toy store next week.

Families who qualify for the program will be given tickets and can exchange the tickets for toys.

And although this year’s program is in dire need, it’s not too late to help make this the best Christmas yet for Fostoria children from low-income homes.

“We have Toys For Tots boxes at several locations throughout town and we are still encouraging everyone who is able to donate,” Herbert said.

Shoppers can place unwrapped, new toys in several Toys For Tots boxes set up in Fostoria from now through Dec. 9 for the annual holiday toy drive.

Those boxes are located at Independence House, Big Bear, Key Bank, Moose Lodge 1567, Old Fort Bank, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, Reinenke Ford, Dollar General, Superior Credit Union, the Review Times, VFW Post 421, American Legion Post 73, AMVETS Post 69, Dr. Steven Geroski, DDS, Eye Center of NW Ohio, First Federal Bank and Geary Family YMCA.

No time for shopping? No problem. Cash donations are also welcome.

“With the time crunch we are under, if people can’t shop, we will be glad to shop for toys for them,” Herbert said, adding although checks are being accepted, cash is quicker.

“Our hope is to keep the Christmas magic alive in the hearts of all those we serve,” Herbert said, adding every child should be allowed the opportunity to see that magic.

And she is hoping for a little bit of the magic to take hold of the toy drive that is quickly coming to a close.

“The wonderful thing about the Fostoria community is they always seem to step up and fulfill the need when it arises. I hope we can pull together again this year.”