Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• An adult was taken into custody for a commitment.

Monday:

• A subject was arrested at Sandusky and North Main streets on a warrant.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at Sandusky and East Fremont streets.

• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension and an equipment violation.

• Officer issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on East Tiffin Street.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at Lynn and East Culbertson streets.

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop at North Main and Old Main streets.

thefts

Monday:

• Caller reported the theft of a license plate on Kennedy Lane.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officer conducted a follow up on North Countyline Street.

• Caller reported her father witnessed a male urinating in his yard and then pass out in a vehicle in the alley. Owner stated he pulled over to text.

• Officer investigated an incident involving a juvenile.

• Caller complained of a vehicle on West High Street with two subjects inside possibly passed out; requested a welfare check. Caller called back and advised the vehicle had left the location. Officer followed the vehicle and observed no violations.

• Caller complained of a vehicle that was repeatedly going left of center near Van Buren Street and Monticello Drive. Complaint unfounded.

• Complainant came on station to report his vehicle was struck in the 400 block of West Lytle Street at 6:48 a.m.

• Officer conducted a relay with Fremont Police Department.

• Officers conducted follow ups on South Poplar Street, Plaza Drive and North Countyline Street.

• Complainant requested an officer for a suspicious vehicle on Williston Avenue; stated the male kept getting in and out of the vehicle. Subject was at a friend’s house for the evening.

• A Beier Drive caller reported a suspicious person in the area. Subject was waiting for a resident.

Monday:

• Officer was out with a suspicious vehicle on East Tiffin Street.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding telephone harassment. Officer spoke to the complainants and advised them of their options.

• Caller complained of noise on West Tiffin Street. Officer was unable to make contact.

• A Sandusky Street complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding harassment. Officer advised it was a civil issue.

• A 911 caller reported her fiance kicked her in the face on Taft Boulevard. Officer noted the male was intoxicated and the female wanted him gone for the night; transported him to an address on Burnham Drive.

• Officer was out with a vehicle on Perrysburg Road. Subject was looking for Pokemon.

• Caller requested an officer regarding a vacant home on South Poplar Street. Officer made contact with the owner.

• Complainant reported a verbal altercation between two females and a male on West Center Street. Parties were separated and warned for disorderly conduct.

• Officer was out with a male fishing on Lakeview Drive.

• Caller requested an officer for a standby on North Poplar Street while he requested his property. Officer was unable to make contact.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Union Street.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject on Perrysburg Road. Officer noted there were no problems, subject was just sleepy.

Seneca County

citations

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at State and Franklin streets in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at State and Franklin streets in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at Union and Washington streets in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West South and West Findlay streets in Fostoria.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Township Road 112 and North Township Road 66.

Monday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 109.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and South Township Road 25.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A West Township Road 112 caller requested a deputy in reference to her mailbox being destroyed. Deputy noted the mailbox was damaged due to a large watermelon being thrown at it.

Monday:

• Caller reported a juvenile male was hitting things and punching walls at a North Township Road 63 location.

• Subject came on station reported a CPO violation at a West Ohio 18 location.