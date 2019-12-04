In partnership with A Christmas For Every Child, the Fostoria Kiwanis Club is looking to again put books in the hands of local youth this Christmas. The club will be collecting new books for children ages 2-12.

“Improving the lives of kids in our community is our mission,” Julie Reinhart, Kiwanis Young Child Priority One chair, said in a previous interview. “We hope gifting books to some of our littlest Fostorians will not only provide one more special gift to unwrap on Christmas morning, but facilitate their love of reading, too.”

Books should be geared toward children ages 2-12 and do not have to be Christmas stories, however, those are accepted.

While all children’s books will be accepted, the greatest need appears to be “step into reading” books and chapter books appropriate for early readers and middle-school aged children.

Donation boxes for the books are located at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, the United Way of Fostoria, the Fostoria Learning Center, Fostoria Elementary and Fostoria Junior/Senior High school offices, and First Federal Bank.

Monetary gifts may also be made, payable to Fostoria Kiwanis and mailed to 319 S. Vine St. Fostoria, OH 44830 to be used toward the purchase of new children’s books.

All donations will be set up during the annual toy store, so parents can browse and choose books to include with the gifts for their children.

The annual toy drive helped a record number of nearly 600 children experience the magic of unwrapping a gift on Christmas last year.