By JOSEPH GILROY

CORRESPONDENT

Everyone is eager to tell you when you are doing something wrong, but it is rare when someone will stand up and tell you when you are doing something right.

Tuesday night Fostoria city officials got that type of validation.

“I appreciate what you guys are doing to make the city better and I’m glad to hear that things are moving in a positive direction,” Bill Sayer told Fostoria City Council during the public speaking portion of the meeting. “I just want to say that if there is anything I can do to help move the city forward, please let me know.”

Sayer said his knowledge is limited as to how things work in the city format.

“My experience in council is limited to student council when I was in high school and that’s not a lot of help,” he said.

“But the worst thing you can ever say to someone who asks a question is, ‘this is how we have always done it,'” Sayer added.

Second Ward Councilman John Schuld said he wishes more people in the community would come in and offer suggestions and ask how they could help improve the city before advising Sayer to get with Mayor Eric Keckler about volunteer opportunities and other areas of need within the city.

In official business Tuesday, four ordinances tabled during the Nov. 19 meeting because three council members were absent were reintroduced and approved.

Council also approved a Water Pollution Control resolution after hearing a third reading.

Approved ordinances included establishing bridge inspection program services, a cost-sharing measure with the state director of transportation offices; taking actions necessary to receive grant funds from the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council; allowing for blanket purchase orders to be used for expenditures of up to $50,000; allowing the city auditor to deposit money in a financial institution within three days after its receipt for amounts up to $1,000; and authorizing the acceptance/approval to enter into a Water Pollution Control Loan Fund agreement for supplemental design and construction services of the combined sewer overflow program.

Additionally, council also voted to bypass a third reading of a resolution that authorizes the safety service director to advertise for bids to purchase chemicals for water and waste water treatment.

Second readings were given to ordinances that would adopt an amendment to the Financial Recovery Plan for the city of Fostoria; amending the traffic control map and file for the city of Fostorial; and establishing the fiscal year 2020 permanent appropriations.

During the mayor’s report, Keckler noted several upcoming events.

A Christmas Kids Maker Market sponsored by Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled from 9 to 1 p.m., Saturday as is Breakfast with Santa at the Masonic Center from 10 to 12:30 p.m.

Following the breakfast, the Rotary Christmas Parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to head down Main Street to the city building lawn.

The mayor also reported there will be a new Holiday Sip and Shop at the Fostoria Learning Center Dec. 7 and 8 at 3 p.m. and Fostoria Rail Preservation Society will be hosting its wine and cheese at the Depot on Dec. 8.