Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• Citation issued following a two-vehicle accident on Perrysburg Road. No injuries reported. Street department advised of fluids on roadway; Reinharts called for towing.

citations

Monday:

• Warnings issued for traffic during a two separate stops on Findlay Street.

• Warning for traffic and equipment during a stop on Findlay Street.

• Warning for traffic during a stop on Findlay Street.

Sunday:

• Citation for disorderly conduct issued following a report of a marijuana odor at an East High Street location.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic at a stop on West Tiffin Street and South Union Street.

• Citation issued for no operator’s license at a traffic stop at Sandusky and North Caples streets.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Officer out with two disabled vehicles at the Center Street/ North Town Street underpass. Tow truck called.

• ER staff requested officer for unspecified complaint listed under sex offense/telephone harassment in the media report. Under investigation.

• Complainant came on station in regards to issues he had with products at a store, stated glass was broken on other products. Report on file.

• Evidence returned to owner at an East Lytle Street location.

• Officer attempted to return evidence to a Watson Avenue location. Negative contact made.

• Officer attempted to return evidence to a West Center Street location. Negative contact made.

• Caller reported a puppy in the area of Lincoln Avenue tied up with a chain and no food or shelter. Officer advised complaint was unfounded. The dog was outside with owner who was doing yard work; dog is in perfect health.

• Officer performed a follow-up on Leonard Street.

• Subpoena served on Seneca Street.

• Negative contact made when officer attempted to serve a subpoena on Leonard Street.

• Subpoena served on Fremont Street.

• Caller reported a white male wearing a brown coat and pajamas urinating on a building in the 100 block of West Center Street and walked off. Officer transported male to residence and male was warned for public indecency/disorderly conduct.

• Building checks performed at Zeller Road, Township Road 217, Independence Ave., Perrysburg Road, HL Ford Drive, Park Avenue, North Vine Street, Lakeview Drive and South Union Street.

• Security company advised of a burglar alarm at an Independence Avenue location. Building secure upon arrival. No signs of entry.

• Officer responded to an open 911 call from a North Countyline Street location. Officer advised everything okay.

• Hospital employee requested officer for a male who possibly will become combative; male voluntarily left with transport unit. Complainant requested officer to location outside of jurisdiction on an emergency response for male being combative north of Stearns/Perrysburg roads. Advised ER the male will be back en route; male being transported.

Sunday:

• Caller reported male yelling in the middle of East North Street.

• Officer advised a noise complaint on West Tiffin Street was unfounded.

• Sandusky Street caller requested an officer for suspicious activity. Officer advised no vehicles or subjects matching the descriptions given.

• Country Club Drive caller reported an injured deer in the area. Deer dispatched.

• Leonard Street caller reported a reckless driver in this area. :Officer unable too locate.

• North Countyline Street caller requested an officer regarding a theft. The caller does not want charges, however, the manager does want subject trespassed from the property; officer advised subject has three days to find a place and remove self from the property.

• Caller reported two loose dogs in Nichols Street area, two brown/black pit bulls with collars. Dogs collected by their owner.

• Circle Drive caller requested an officer for an unruly juvenile. Mother advised of options.

Seneca County

vandalism

Monday:

• Female reported the front door of her West Axline Street home was kicked in. Advised she does not see anything missing at this time

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Deputy tried assisting motorist in unlocking car at US 224 and Ohio 587. Was unsuccessful; insurance company en route to unlock vehicle.