Another piece of renovation at Fostoria Fire Department has been completed.

A new live-edge kitchen table — created by local artisan Brett Herrig of Perfectly Repurposed — has been delivered to the West South Street fire station.

The table, which is inlaid with epoxy embellishments to form the FFD Local 325 fire shield, is held up by fire axes and old fire hydrants. The hydrants have been sandblasted and are mounted on a wooden firefighters shield.

The table was made possible by Fostoria Firefighters IAFF Local 325 and Fostoria Fraternal Order of Eagles #430.

The table is one of several upgrades made to the 40-plus-year-old building at 233 W. South St.

The chief’s office, conference room, reception area, fire prevention room, dispatch center, duty office and kitchen all received minor upgrades, including paint jobs, new flooring and new furniture were all part of phase one of two small renovations.

The department applied for and received a $70,000 two-year grant through the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation that includes flooring and painting and new furniture in the officer and firefighter dorms, the training room and the bathrooms.

Dorm-style bedrooms with two beds per dorm will replace the current dorm, which is one large room with beds coming out of the walls. Herbert said this change will better equip the station for the future, providing more privacy for employees.

Roppe Corp. donated all of the flooring while the Miller family covered the costs of renovations to the dispatch center.

The fire station moved to its current location in 1975, the last city department to vacate what was once the old city building, which is now the home of the Fostoria Area Historical Society Museum.

The fire division, which had been headquartered in a portion of the old city building since it was built more than 100 years prior, took over the entire building when the city offices were moved to their present location at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets.

In February 1974, Fostoria City Council authorized the purchase and demolition of the old Whittier School between South and Crocker streets to make way for construction of the fire station. The design of the station was approved by council in March 1974 and ground was broken in August 1974, with crews moving in June 1975.