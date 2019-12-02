The Review Times entered a new era Sunday as the Ogden Newspapers assumed ownership of the publication.

Jeremy Speer has been named publisher the Review Times and The Courier. He became publisher of The Advertiser-Tribune in Tiffin in May, and will remain publisher of that publication.

Speer said he is excited to carry on the tradition of community news excellence in Fostoria and Findlay.

“I am thrilled to have an opportunity to work with papers with the history and deep community ties of The Review Times and The Courier,” Speer said. “The Heminger family did an outstanding job steering these publications, and our goal is to continue and also build upon their efforts.”

Speer was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, to parents who worked in the newspaper business. He grew up in Alpena, Michigan, and attended Central Michigan University.

He previously worked for the Gaylord Herald Times and Petoskey News-Review in Northern Michigan, serving a number of roles including editor, sports director, special publications director and innovation director. While the editor in Gaylord, the Herald Times was named Michigan’s Newspaper of the Year for six consecutive years.

“One of the first things we did in Tiffin was work to be as local as possible,” Speer said. “Our goal is to see as many names and faces in the paper as we can each day, with local news content complemented by attractive and powerful local advertising.

“There are many sources out there to get national news, but we are the Fostoria area’s newspaper of record, and we are going to canvass the region to cover local news that matters most to our community.”

Speer said he is excited by the synergy of having sister papers so close to one another, and that he will be working to make sure the staffs work together on newsgathering efforts, both in print and digital.

Ron Waite, publisher of The Sandusky Register and Norwalk Reflector, which also are owned by Ogden Newspapers, will serve as the group publisher for the company’s five newspapers in northern Ohio.

Speer lives in the region with his wife, Betsy, a high school English teacher at Carey High School, and daughters, Isabelle, 9, and Juliet, 5. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with family, traveling and coaching and watching sports.

“Northwest Ohio is a great place to live and we are excited to be part of it,” Speer said. “There is so much going on here and we want to chronicle and be part of this region’s growth. I will be dedicated personally to serving in the community and encourage our staff to do the same.”

Contact Speer at jspeer@advertiser-tribune.com.