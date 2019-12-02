M. LEYLAND SPENCER . for the Review Times

Home destroyed by fire

Firefighters respond a second time to a fire that first ignited Friday night at 23652 U.S. 224, east of West Independence. Firefighters were first called about 10:56 p.m. Friday, and doused a fire that started in a garage attached to the house. The occupants of the house got out safely, Washington Township Fire Chief Tom Moses said. But the fire later restarted, and firefighters returned to the scene about 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The garage was reportedly engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and the house then exploded about 3:30 a.m. Vanlue, Bascom, Allen Township and New Riegel fire departments helped the Washington Township Fire Department battle the blaze, Moses said. The last firefighters left the scene about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. No firefighters were injured, Moses said. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fires, Moses said. The house, which has a rural Alvada address, is owned by Michael Heyne, according to Hancock County Auditor’s Office records.