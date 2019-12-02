A female with a warrant for her arrest was taken into custody Saturday night at the Fostoria police station after she went there regarding an incident reported earlier in the evening.

According to a police report, a third-party caller reported at 3:54 p.m. Saturday that a boy had been tied to a stop sign at the intersection of Buckley and East Jackson streets.

The caller minutes later got back to police, saying an adult was with the child, but he was scared and did not want to be untied.

An officer found no one in the area shortly thereafter.

A female mentioned in the report on the boy was later identified as being taken into custody at 5:11 p.m.