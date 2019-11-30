Fostoria

citations

Friday:

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at South Main and East Tiffin streets.

• A warning for an equipment violation was issued at Kirk and West Lytle streets.

• A citation for an expired registration was issued on West Center Street.

• thefts

Friday:

• A subject at the station reported money stolen from his bank account.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A caller requested a welfare check on an elderly female in the area of Circle Drive. An officer was unable to locate. A related call came in five minutes later, saying the female was attempting to hitchhike.

• A disturbance was reported at an East Sixth Street address. Two females were warned for disorderly conduct.

• A South Union Street caller reported trash thrown in his yard. A message was left for the street department.

• A caller requested an officer for standby at a West Tiffin Street address as a father agreed to allow his daughter to spend time with her mother. The exchange took place without incident. The juvenile was later returned to her father without incident.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a North Countyline Street address.

• A burglar alarm was reported at an East Lytle Street address. The building was found to be secure with no entry made.

• A welfare check on a female at a North Union Street address was requested. Officers spoke with a male who had previously made statements about wanting a hotline number. The male and female reported everything was all right and were advised of options.

• An East Fremont Street resident said a subject attempted to open the front door but was unable to do so. The resident was told to call if the subject returns.

• An officer attended to a vehicle with a Texas license plate at a Lakeview Drive address.

• A caller reported a subject dumped trash on the roadway in the area of South Union and West Lytle streets. An officer cleaned as best as possible and left a message with the street department.

Thursday:

• A false burglar alarm was reported at a West High Street address.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Liberty Street address. Property was returned to a residence.

• An Arthur Avenue caller reported an argument between herself and her mother and said she needed to be committed. An officer took a female to the hospital.

• A Summit Street caller reported her residence may have been broken into. An officer reported damage appeared to be caused by an animal. The complainant will call if it happens again.

• A caller reported an assault at a Van Buren Street address. Information would be conveyed to another officer.

• An unruly juvenile was reported at an East Sixth Street address. The juvenile was taken to a North Main Street address.