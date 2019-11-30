A Fostoria man was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday in connection with an incident in which a man’s hip was broken,

A jury recently found Jonathan R. Gribben, 32, guilty of a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault in Seneca County Common Pleas Court. Judge Steve Shuff handed down the sentence, which includes 31 days served, according to court records.

Gribben has requested an attorney for appeal purposes, according to published reports.

Gribben was charged with, and acknowledged in court, that he shoved Daniel Sensabaugh from his chair, according to published reports.