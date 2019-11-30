By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

It’s going to be party time at noon today.

Gatherings to watch the football game between arch rivals Ohio State and Michigan will be common throughout the two states, and Fostoria will be no exception.

Establishments serving food and drink in the city are hoping for big crowds to watch on TV as the Buckeyes, with an 11-0 record ranked second in the Associated Press college football poll, visit Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines (9-2).

Ohio State is a nine-point favorite to defeat Michigan for the eighth consecutive year.

“We had a big crowd come in last year, so hopefully,” Flippin Jimmy’s employee Stephanie Schuyler said of expectations for today.

She said hopes are for both eat-in and carryout crowds to keep business hopping. Flippin Jimmy’s, 118 W. North St., is offering a special of two orders for $12.98 and will open at 10 a.m., an hour earlier than usual.

With the early start to the game and knowing that some people prefer to gather in people’s homes, Marlana Marley, manager of KemoSabe’s Roadhouse Grill, is hoping for people to choose her spot at 820 Sandusky St.

“It just all depends,” she said. “A lot of people like to do their own Ohio State-Michigan parties. It just depends.”

The restaurant is offering specials between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. of $2 23-ounce glasses of four different beers, 50-cent chicken wings and $5 for an order of potato skins.

Jen Anez, manager of Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes, 1090 U.S. 23 North, said she’s “assuming” a good number of people will be on hand both in the bowling center part of the building and the Herbie’s Roadhouse restaurant.

“Definitely, the game will be on in the roadhouse and out here on the lanes, too,” she said.

She said no specials have been established for today, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of some being set up before the game.

As for herself, Anez said she’s planning to finish her early shift, attend the wedding of a family friend and settle in to watch the game in “peace and quiet.”

Tom Daniel, owner of Fostoria Palace, 119 W. Center St., said he’ll have extra delivery drivers on hand for the expected crush of orders.

“It’s Ohio State-Michigan, so it’s always busy,” he said.

Orders may be large or small, but they come in bunches for viewers of “The Game.”

“It’s always very, very busy,” Daniel said. “It’s one of the busiest days of the year.”