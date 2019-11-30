Police say a Findlay man stole a car in the city Thursday night and then led officers on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 75.

The chase ended near North Baltimore, and Brent Alan Stoychoff is facing multiple charges including robbery, Findlay police reported early Friday.

He was being held Thursday night at the Hancock County jail.

Police said they were initially called to a fight in the parking lot at the BellStores convenience store, 1215 W. Main Cross St., about 10:50 p.m.

Police said the suspect had tried to steal a vehicle, and got in a brief fight with the vehicle’s owner. The suspect then drove off in the vehicle as Findlay police and a Hancock County deputy arrived, police said.

The suspect led police on a chase, driving north on I-75 at speeds reaching 100 mph, police said.

The vehicle developed mechanical problems and eventually stopped just south of North Baltimore.

The victim of the car theft suffered minor injuries in the fight.