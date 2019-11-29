Approximately 150 participants trot around Reservoirs 2 and 3 Thursday morning for the seventh annual Turkey Trot. Organized by Heather Bond, owner of H & Co. Salon, free-will donations and non-perishable foods were collected in lieu of a registration fee. All donations will be split between the Sharing Kitchen, High Street United Methodist Church food pantry, and Pantry Plus of Seneca County. Because the Sharing Kitchen has plenty of food on hand, it will not receive any food, but will split the money with the other two agencies.